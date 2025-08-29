Micah Parsons trade talks ‘are real’; Cowboys deal with Lions, Packers rumors

Micah Parsons could be traded, suddenly. An NFL insider on Thursday revealed some bad news for the Dallas Cowboys fans, declaring that ‘trade talks are real’. This comes as rumors about potential landing spots, especially Green Bay and Detroit, have gained momentum. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Parsons missed the entire preseason days after declaring that he wanted to leave the Cowboys amid a contract dispute. The 26-year-old was the only player not wearing a jersey on the sidelines. However, a controversy sprang when Parsons was seen lying down on a training table behind the team bench during Dallas' final preseason game.

While Micah complained about issues with his back, first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed that an MRI was ‘clean’. The All-Pro addressed the viral photo, saying: “I'd never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives.”

Trade talks are legit

NFL insider Dan Graziano said he believes that Parsons will not take part in the Cowboys' games. "He could continue to sit out with what he says is a back injury, and the team says he's okay to play, and he says he's not, then they have a fight," he said on the Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty, and Michelle podcast.

"... and then there's the trade possibility, which I think at this point is more realistic than we've given it credit for."

Lions, Packers rumors

Green Bay has long been speculated to be Parsons' likely landing spot. Packers fullback John Kuhn posted a three-word tweet, “Micah Freaking Parsons,” sending fans into a frenzy.

The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year has also been linked to the Detroit Lions. However, Aidan Hutchinson addressed these rumors.

During an appearance with Kay Adams on the 'Up & Adams' show, he said: "What'd you just say? Micah in a Lions uniform? Is that the rumor going around? There's no way. I don't know, man. I mean, it'd be great to play with him, don't get me wrong. I think he's going to get his deal. It'd be a dangerous combo if we were together."