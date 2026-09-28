Mike Evans injury update: What happened to 49ers WR and will he return vs Cardinals? Latest status

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans was forced to leave Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter after appearing to suffer an injury.
What happened to Mike Evans?
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Evans had already been dealing with a hip issue during the team's Week 3 preparations but was cleared to play Sunday. However, his afternoon was cut short against the Cardinals.
The exact moment Evans suffered the injury remains unclear, as there was no obvious contact on the play immediately before he left the field. However, earlier in the same drive, the veteran receiver absorbed a big hit from Cardinals safety Budda Baker while attempting to make a catch over the middle. The collision was forceful enough to knock the ball loose.
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Evans later appeared to be in discomfort following an incomplete pass thrown his way. He was seen clutching his right side and visibly struggling as he made his way off the field.
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Evans later appeared to be in discomfort following an incomplete pass thrown his way. He was seen clutching his right side and visibly struggling as he made his way off the field.
The broadcast later showed Evans speaking with teammates and staff on the sideline before leaving the field. He appeared to be experiencing some discomfort and having difficulty breathing.
Will Evans return?
The 49ers subsequently confirmed that Evans would not return to the game because of a rib injury.
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"Injury Update: Mike Evans (ribs) is out for today’s," the 49ers posted on X.
Before leaving the game, Evans recorded three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown on six targets.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport later provided an update on the 49ers wide receiver’s condition.
“#49ers WR Mike Evans, who left the game earlier, is dealing with a rib strain, source said. He’ll have a full evaluation tomorrow, but those can be painful.,” Rapoport tweeted on X.
Evans' strong 49ers start
The 33-year-old has made a strong impact during his first season with San Francisco. Through the opening two games, he recorded nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown before adding three receptions for 34 yards and another score Sunday.
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.