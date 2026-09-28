Mike Evans injury update: What happened to 49ers WR and will he return vs Cardinals? Latest status

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans was forced to leave Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter after appearing to suffer an injury.

What happened to Mike Evans?

Mike Evans was forced to leave Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Evans had already been dealing with a hip issue during the team's Week 3 preparations but was cleared to play Sunday. However, his afternoon was cut short against the Cardinals.

The exact moment Evans suffered the injury remains unclear, as there was no obvious contact on the play immediately before he left the field. However, earlier in the same drive, the veteran receiver absorbed a big hit from Cardinals safety Budda Baker while attempting to make a catch over the middle. The collision was forceful enough to knock the ball loose.

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{{^usCountry}} Evans later appeared to be in discomfort following an incomplete pass thrown his way. He was seen clutching his right side and visibly struggling as he made his way off the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Evans later appeared to be in discomfort following an incomplete pass thrown his way. He was seen clutching his right side and visibly struggling as he made his way off the field. {{/usCountry}}

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The broadcast later showed Evans speaking with teammates and staff on the sideline before leaving the field. He appeared to be experiencing some discomfort and having difficulty breathing.

Will Evans return?

The 49ers subsequently confirmed that Evans would not return to the game because of a rib injury.

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"Injury Update: Mike Evans (ribs) is out for today’s," the 49ers posted on X.

Before leaving the game, Evans recorded three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown on six targets.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport later provided an update on the 49ers wide receiver’s condition.

“#49ers WR Mike Evans, who left the game earlier, is dealing with a rib strain, source said. He’ll have a full evaluation tomorrow, but those can be painful.,” Rapoport tweeted on X.

Evans' strong 49ers start

The 33-year-old has made a strong impact during his first season with San Francisco. Through the opening two games, he recorded nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown before adding three receptions for 34 yards and another score Sunday.

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He also played a key role in the 49ers’ first touchdown by starting a hook-and-ladder play.

Deep Dive What specific injury did Mike Evans suffer during the game against the Cardinals? Mike Evans suffered a rib injury during the game against the Arizona Cardinals, which forced him to leave the match in the second quarter. Why was Mike Evans initially cleared to play despite previous hip issues? Mike Evans was cleared to play despite having a hip issue during the team's Week 3 preparations because the medical staff determined he was fit to participate in the game. How did Mike Evans's injury impact the 49ers during the game? Mike Evans's injury had a significant impact on the 49ers, as he was carted off the field, which could affect the team's offensive performance in future games.