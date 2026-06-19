Mike Pennel case update: Shocking link emerges with woman found dead on NFL veteran's former property

Mike Pennel found himself at the center of controversy in April after an ESPN report linked him to the death of a woman whose body was discovered on property he formerly owned in the Dominican Republic.

Michael Pennel Jr. reportedly had an ongoing relationship with a young woman whose body was found on a property he owned when she went missing.(Mike Pennel/X)

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Pennel quickly dismissed the allegations as “fake news,” while his attorney maintained that the NFL veteran had no connection to or knowledge of the woman.

However, recent developments have added a new layer to the case, raising fresh questions and potentially challenging the earlier narrative. ESPN’s investigation suggests Pennel was acquainted with the woman.

Report points to relationship

Based on interviews with people close to Carli Franchesca Guzmán Roche and police records reviewed by the network, the report states that Pennel regularly spent time with her while visiting the Dominican Republic.

According to ESPN's reporting, they shared moments on Pennel owned property in the Puerto Plata resort region until selling it in 2025.

“NFL veteran Michael Pennel Jr. had an ongoing relationship with a young woman whose body was found on a property he owned when she went missing,” the ESPN report mentioned.

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{{^usCountry}} Carli Franchesca Guzmán Roche was reported missing on September 11, 2021. More than four years later, in January 2026, her remains were discovered during excavation work conducted by the property's new owner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carli Franchesca Guzmán Roche was reported missing on September 11, 2021. More than four years later, in January 2026, her remains were discovered during excavation work conducted by the property's new owner. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities identified the body in March, prompting Dominican officials to reopen the investigation and inform ESPN that Pennel was considered a “person of interest” in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities identified the body in March, prompting Dominican officials to reopen the investigation and inform ESPN that Pennel was considered a “person of interest” in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Prosecutors are currently treating the matter as a homicide investigation, although officials have not yet publicly disclosed a cause of death. Pennel denies involvement in case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prosecutors are currently treating the matter as a homicide investigation, although officials have not yet publicly disclosed a cause of death. Pennel denies involvement in case {{/usCountry}}

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Pennel’s attorney previously stated that the NFL veteran was not in the Dominican Republic when Guzmán was reported missing. However, the lawyer did not provide any explanation for how her remains ultimately came to be discovered on property that Pennel once owned.

In a text message sent in April following the identification of Guzmán’s body, Pennel strongly denied any involvement in the case.

"This isn't a story. I'm not legally involved. This is fake news being reported. I'd advise you to speak with my agent/lawyer ... before writing a false story. Damaging my reputation,” he had said.

Also read: Daniel Cormier breaks silence after alleged Eric Trump DMs posted from his account, ‘Whoever did this…’

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Pennel signed with the Atlanta Falcons on September 15, 2021, just two days after Guzmán was officially reported missing and the police investigation began.

ESPN also reviewed a confidential police report that, according to the outlet, contains no indication that investigators ever interviewed Pennel as part of the case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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