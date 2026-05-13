Mike Vrabel, Patriots may have to pay millions to Dianna Russini; new photo brings massive twist

The Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy has been hit with new claims. The latest twist centers around discussions of a possible non-disclosure agreement involving the NFL reporter. Attorney Mike McCann weighed in on the issue during an appearance on WEEI, explaining how such an arrangement could legally function. He further added that the New England Patriots and Vrabel could end up paying millions. New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during an NFL football practice, Saturday, May 9, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/CJ Gunther) (AP)

This comes as the Patriots have reportedly maintained a firm stance internally, showing no signs of moving on from their head coach. Russini, meanwhile, resigned from her job at The Athletic. She has not made any announcements about her next move.

Why Mike Vrabel may end up paying Dianna Russini “That would be a non-disclosure agreement; it can be enforceable. She is an adult,” attorney McCann noted on WEEI. “If she signs some sort of agreement saying that I will not disclose other materials about you, whatever they did, that’s a contract.”

He further questioned why the franchise itself would allegedly be connected to any potential agreement, arguing the matter revolves around Vrabel personally rather than the organization.

“Why are the Patriots paying for it? Why wouldn’t it be Vrabel? He is the one who’s at the issue,” added McCann.

NDA rumors raise more questions than answers Reports suggest the alleged NDA discussions are aimed at limiting future fallout tied to the scandal. While these agreements are often associated with workplace disputes or celebrity controversies, legal experts have questioned whether one could realistically stop the constant stream of outside leaks tied to the story.

McCann specifically pointed to the resurfacing of older photos and videos involving the pair, arguing that third-party material would remain outside the reach of any legal arrangement.

“I don’t know if it’s also a good idea, I mean, in a way some of these disclosures aren’t even from them,” the attorney explained. “How about that photo from six years ago at a bar, you can’t buy silence of the world. So there’s other people that have stuff that wouldn’t be covered by the agreement.”

The attorney also suggested Russini could command a massive payout if such a deal were ever finalized, especially after reports claimed she stepped away from her role at The Athletic amid mounting attention surrounding the controversy.

Patriots continue protecting Vrabel publicly Even as speculation surrounding his personal life intensifies, Vrabel has remained active around team activities. The longtime NFL coach returned to offseason duties after reportedly missing Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft for counseling.

Since then, he has attended rookie minicamp at Gillette Stadium and is expected to oversee upcoming OTA sessions and mandatory minicamps.

NFL insider Albert Breer recently stated the Patriots have consistently operated in a way that protects both Vrabel and the franchise image throughout the ordeal.

“I’d say at this point, it’s definitely not in [the team’s] plans to move on from Mike Vrabel,” he said. “I think if you look at the actions of the Kraft sports… almost everything has been done in an effort to protect his employment, protect his team’s image. If it’s just continued drips and drabs that continue to fill in the blanks of what we already sort of know, then I think the Patriots just ride it out.”

Breer also warned that only a much larger escalation would likely force the organization to reconsider its position.

“It would have to go to a different level,” he said.

Dianna Russini makes first public appearance While Vrabel has continued appearing publicly in his role as head coach, Russini largely stayed away from the spotlight following the scandal’s eruption. That changed over Mother’s Day weekend when she was photographed publicly alongside husband Kevin Goldschmidt outside their New Jersey home.

According to reports, the couple was seen kissing while Russini held one of their children, marking her first public appearance since the controversy exploded online.

“People in the community have said they’ve been very resilient as a family,” a source informed Page Six about their current status as a married couple.

Meanwhile, attention surrounding Vrabel’s own marriage to Jen Vrabel continues to grow. The couple has been married since 1999, though neither side has publicly addressed speculation surrounding their relationship.

Old Mike Vrabel trading card resurfaces online As the scandal continued, social media users recently unearthed an ironic piece of memorabilia from Vrabel’s coaching days with the Tennessee Titans.

A rare 2018 Panini Playbook trading card signed by Vrabel began circulating online because of the handwritten phrase attached to it: “We won’t make critical mistakes.”