Mike Vrabel photo row had ‘significant impact’ on Dianna Russini's life; ‘former journalist’ opens up

Dianna Russini has spoken publicly about the fallout from the controversy involving New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, saying the situation has affected both her personal and professional life.

Dianna Russini speaks out as the Mike Vrabel controversy continues (File Photos)

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In text messages reviewed by The New York Times, under which Russini's former employer The Athletic comes, the longtime NFL reporter said she had faced intense public attention and criticism since photos linking her to Vrabel surfaced . Her comments came as the newspaper continued to examine the broader impact of the scandal, which led to major changes in Russini’s career.

Dianna Russini speaks on scandal fallout

According to The New York Times, Russini responded to a request for comment in early May and described the pressure she has experienced since the story became public.

“This has had a significant impact on my life, both professionally and personally,” Russini wrote in a text message to the newspaper.

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{{^usCountry}} The report said Russini also referred to herself as a “former journalist” and later asked that her messages not be used in the article. However, the reporter told her the comments would still be included because they had not been provided off the record. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report said Russini also referred to herself as a “former journalist” and later asked that her messages not be used in the article. However, the reporter told her the comments would still be included because they had not been provided off the record. {{/usCountry}}

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The New York Times reported that Russini later contacted leaders at The Athletic, where she most recently worked, along with senior editors at the newspaper, to repeat her request that the comments not be published.

Russini details the impact of Mike Vrabel controversy

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The controversy first drew widespread attention in April when Page Six published photos showing Russini and Vrabel together at a luxury resort in Arizona. Both were married at the time and publicly denied that their relationship was romantic.

The situation gained even more attention when Page Six later released older photos from 2020 that showed Russini and Vrabel together at a New York City bar.

Amid questions surrounding the matter, Russini stepped down from her role as a senior NFL insider at The Athletic. The New York Times reported that its review of the situation is still ongoing.

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Vrabel also addressed the fallout earlier this year, announcing that he would miss part of the 2026 NFL Draft process while attending counseling. Neither Russini nor Vrabel has publicly provided further comments on the latest developments. Meanwhile, the investigation referenced by The New York Times remains unresolved.