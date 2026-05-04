Mike Vrabel photo row: Why Patriots are not firing coach despite explosive Dianna Russini claims - Insider

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez has publicly backed head coach Mike Vrabel as the team deals with an off-field scandal. The situation arose from leaked photos and reports linking Vrabel to former NFL reporter Dianna Russini. The leak has drawn heavy media attention since the Patriots’ Super Bowl run. At a charity event, Gonzalez spoke to reporters and was asked about the controversy.

What Gonzalez said

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba(AP)

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When asked about the Mike Vrabel–Dianna Russini situation, Gonzalez said, “We ain’t gon’ speak on what we talked about inside the building.”

He added, “But I mean, that’s my coach. That’s who I go out there and play for. He’s proven what he can do as a coach. That’s my guy, and I ride behind Vrabes any time of the day.”

Gonzalez did not expand on the details of Vrabel’s private conversations with the team, but he emphasized that he will continue to give the coach his full support on the field.

Team’s wider response

Gonzalez’s comments echo messages from other Patriots players who say they want to keep the focus on football instead of outside drama. Team officials have also backed Vrabel, stating that the matter is personal and does not affect his ability to lead the roster.

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{{^usCountry}} The NFL has not opened a formal disciplinary case, leaving the situation for the club to handle internally. New England has framed the period as an opportunity to stay united, with Gonzalez and other key figures signaling that Vrabel still has the locker room behind him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NFL has not opened a formal disciplinary case, leaving the situation for the club to handle internally. New England has framed the period as an opportunity to stay united, with Gonzalez and other key figures signaling that Vrabel still has the locker room behind him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gonzalez also said he believes the Patriots are in a strong position because the team trusts Vrabel’s leadership and coaching decisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gonzalez also said he believes the Patriots are in a strong position because the team trusts Vrabel’s leadership and coaching decisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “We got a lot of young guys looking up to him, and he’s showing us how to handle hard situations the right way.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “We got a lot of young guys looking up to him, and he’s showing us how to handle hard situations the right way.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also stressed that the players are trying to keep distractions outside the facility so they can remain focused on practice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also stressed that the players are trying to keep distractions outside the facility so they can remain focused on practice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans have shared videos and quotes from Gonzalez’s comments online, with many calling his support “loyal” and “respectful.” Some Patriots supporters said they agree that the team’s main job is to win football games, not comment on private matters involving the coach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans have shared videos and quotes from Gonzalez’s comments online, with many calling his support “loyal” and “respectful.” Some Patriots supporters said they agree that the team’s main job is to win football games, not comment on private matters involving the coach. {{/usCountry}}

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Others argued that the media frenzy should not define Vrabel’s legacy, especially after the team’s recent Super Bowl success under his leadership.

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