...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mike Vrabel photo row: Why Patriots are not firing coach despite explosive Dianna Russini claims - Insider

Christian Gonzalez supports coach Mike Vrabel amid off-field scandal involving leaked photos.

Published on: May 04, 2026 07:02 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
Advertisement

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez has publicly backed head coach Mike Vrabel as the team deals with an off-field scandal. The situation arose from leaked photos and reports linking Vrabel to former NFL reporter Dianna Russini. The leak has drawn heavy media attention since the Patriots’ Super Bowl run. At a charity event, Gonzalez spoke to reporters and was asked about the controversy.

What Gonzalez said

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba(AP)

When asked about the Mike Vrabel–Dianna Russini situation, Gonzalez said, “We ain’t gon’ speak on what we talked about inside the building.”

He added, “But I mean, that’s my coach. That’s who I go out there and play for. He’s proven what he can do as a coach. That’s my guy, and I ride behind Vrabes any time of the day.”

Gonzalez did not expand on the details of Vrabel’s private conversations with the team, but he emphasized that he will continue to give the coach his full support on the field.

Team’s wider response

Gonzalez’s comments echo messages from other Patriots players who say they want to keep the focus on football instead of outside drama. Team officials have also backed Vrabel, stating that the matter is personal and does not affect his ability to lead the roster.

Others argued that the media frenzy should not define Vrabel’s legacy, especially after the team’s recent Super Bowl success under his leadership.

 
nfl sports us news
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Mike Vrabel photo row: Why Patriots are not firing coach despite explosive Dianna Russini claims - Insider
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.