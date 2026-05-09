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Mike Vrabel scandal: Why Patriots are backing coach amid Dianna Russini row - Insider explains

The Patriots reportedly continue backing Mike Vrabel despite fresh developments in the ongoing Dianna Russini controversy.

Published on: May 09, 2026 03:35 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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The controversy involving Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini continues to intensify as new reports and online speculation keep surfacing. A recent report from TMZ, later amplified by multiple outlets, claimed that Vrabel and Russini rented a private boat together in Tennessee in 2021 and were reportedly “cautious about photos being taken.”

New reports revealed the Patriots updated stance on Mike Vrabel as the Dianna Russini controversy continued to grow.(X/@NFL_DovKleiman, X/@FearedBuck)

Despite the growing media attention, there has been no official indication from the New England Patriots regarding Vrabel’s future as head coach. Reports instead suggest the organization and several players continue publicly supporting him amid the controversy.

What is the Mike Vrabel–Dianna Russini controversy about?

The controversy first gained traction in April after Page Six published photos showing Vrabel and Russini together at a resort in Sedona. The images quickly spread online and fueled speculation because both individuals are married.

Additional photos from 2020 later surfaced showing the pair interacting closely at a bar in New York City, further intensifying the online reaction.

Russini denied the allegations after the initial photos emerged and said the images were being taken out of context. According to reports, Russini described the speculation as: “misleading and lack essential context.”

Several Patriots players have publicly defended Vrabel amid the ongoing controversy, including quarterback Drake Maye and cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Maye recently voiced his support for the head coach, saying, “I love playing for him.”

Neither the Patriots nor the NFL has announced any disciplinary action related to the situation.

By Roshan Tony

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Mike Vrabel scandal: Why Patriots are backing coach amid Dianna Russini row - Insider explains
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