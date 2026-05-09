Mike Vrabel scandal: Why Patriots are backing coach amid Dianna Russini row - Insider explains

The controversy involving Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini continues to intensify as new reports and online speculation keep surfacing. A recent report from TMZ, later amplified by multiple outlets, claimed that Vrabel and Russini rented a private boat together in Tennessee in 2021 and were reportedly “cautious about photos being taken.”

New reports revealed the Patriots updated stance on Mike Vrabel as the Dianna Russini controversy continued to grow.(X/@NFL_DovKleiman, X/@FearedBuck)

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Despite the growing media attention, there has been no official indication from the New England Patriots regarding Vrabel’s future as head coach. Reports instead suggest the organization and several players continue publicly supporting him amid the controversy.

What is the Mike Vrabel–Dianna Russini controversy about?

The controversy first gained traction in April after Page Six published photos showing Vrabel and Russini together at a resort in Sedona. The images quickly spread online and fueled speculation because both individuals are married.

Additional photos from 2020 later surfaced showing the pair interacting closely at a bar in New York City, further intensifying the online reaction.

Russini denied the allegations after the initial photos emerged and said the images were being taken out of context. According to reports, Russini described the speculation as: “misleading and lack essential context.”

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{{^usCountry}} She also criticized the reaction surrounding the controversy, calling it “self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also criticized the reaction surrounding the controversy, calling it “self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the backlash, The Athletic launched an internal review into Russini’s conduct. She later resigned from the publication in April. Vrabel also publicly denied allegations tied to the photos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the backlash, The Athletic launched an internal review into Russini’s conduct. She later resigned from the publication in April. Vrabel also publicly denied allegations tied to the photos. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” he said. Jason La Canfora weighs in on Patriots’ stance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” he said. Jason La Canfora weighs in on Patriots’ stance {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NFL analyst Jason La Canfora also discussed how the Patriots are reportedly handling the situation internally. La Canfora said, “League sources continue to indicate that the franchise is firmly behind Vrabel and owner Robert Kraft has his full support as he attempts to prepare the team for its defense of an AFC crown and also try to repair the damage he has done to his family.” Patriots players continue supporting Vrabel {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NFL analyst Jason La Canfora also discussed how the Patriots are reportedly handling the situation internally. La Canfora said, “League sources continue to indicate that the franchise is firmly behind Vrabel and owner Robert Kraft has his full support as he attempts to prepare the team for its defense of an AFC crown and also try to repair the damage he has done to his family.” Patriots players continue supporting Vrabel {{/usCountry}}

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Several Patriots players have publicly defended Vrabel amid the ongoing controversy, including quarterback Drake Maye and cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Maye recently voiced his support for the head coach, saying, “I love playing for him.”

Neither the Patriots nor the NFL has announced any disciplinary action related to the situation.

By Roshan Tony

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