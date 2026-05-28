Mike Vrabel shows love for wife and kids as Dianna Russini scandal swirls

Mike Vrabel returned to the public side of his job on Wednesday as the New England Patriots resumed practice and made his first media appearance since stepping away during the NFL Draft amid controversy involving NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

Mike Vrabel returned to the Patriots spotlight and praised his wife and sons after weeks of controversy.(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking during a Patriots press conference, Vrabel was asked how he was balancing football and family life after weeks of public scrutiny.

“I appreciate [that] my family is great, I love Jen [Vrabel], I love the boys,” he said, referring to his wife and their two sons. “This spring is focused on the coaching, staff, the players.”

He also praised the coaching staff, saying: “These guys go out and find a way to make it better.”

When pressed on whether he regretted skipping Day 3 of the NFL Draft which was a significant event for any head coach, Vrabel notably avoided giving a direct answer. He had missed the draft to meet his wife for counseling, a decision the NFL publicly voiced support for at the time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Vrabel was also asked about handling distractions around the team. He did not engage with the specifics of the controversy. “We all have to deal with things outside of here,” he said. “My focus, and obviously the excitement that I have for coaching, is what is most important right now, and this is a great opportunity," per Page Six. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vrabel was also asked about handling distractions around the team. He did not engage with the specifics of the controversy. “We all have to deal with things outside of here,” he said. “My focus, and obviously the excitement that I have for coaching, is what is most important right now, and this is a great opportunity," per Page Six. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel's initial reactions after kiss photo scandal revealed by insider; ‘not shown her hand…’ What led to Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel's initial reactions after kiss photo scandal revealed by insider; ‘not shown her hand…’ What led to Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The controversy began in April when Page Six obtained exclusive photos of Vrabel and Russini, who are both married to different people, holding hands at a resort in Sedona, Arizona. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy began in April when Page Six obtained exclusive photos of Vrabel and Russini, who are both married to different people, holding hands at a resort in Sedona, Arizona. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The photos, taken on March 28, showed the two enjoying a private rooftop at the Ambiente, a bungalow-only space that costs up to $2,160 a night. They were also photographed having breakfast together and spending time at the pool and hot tub. Multiple eyewitnesses told Page Six that the two were not accompanied by anyone else.

Both denied any wrongdoing. "These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable," Vrabel told Page Six at the time. "This doesn't deserve any further response." Russini also pushed back, saying: “The photos don't represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, the situation escalated quickly. The Athletic, the New York Times' sports vertical where Russini worked, launched an investigation. Russini resigned on April 14, saying: “This media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process the Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept.”

Also Read: Mike Vrabel scandal: Patriots fans give coach standing ovation amid Dianna Russini row; watch

Why did Mike Vrabel step away during the NFL Draft?

Before the 2026 NFL Draft, Vrabel admitted he had been having “difficult conversations” with his family and acknowledged that his behavior had affected people close to him.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"My previous actions don't meet the standard that I hold myself to," he said. "They don't." He described his family and his football team as the two most important things in his life, saying he needed to give both “the best version of me," as per Marca.

On his decision to skip the draft, he was direct: “My priorities are my family and this football team, and in that order, and there's a balance there that I am going to create. My family needs me this weekend and that's where I'll be.”

The Patriots have stood firmly behind their coach throughout. “Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment,” the team said in a statement.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When asked on Wednesday whether another leave of absence was possible. "I'm gonna be out there in full force," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON