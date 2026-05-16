Dianna Russini's future plans revealed amid Mike Vrabel scandal: ‘Will land on her feet’

The Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini controversy has become one of the biggest off-field storylines of the NFL offseason. What initially began with photos published by Page Six quickly escalated into a much larger scandal that extended beyond football and into the personal lives of those involved. Mark Vrabel and Dianna Russini remain at the center of one of the NFL off season’s biggest off-field controversies following viral photos and continued public speculation. (X/@NFL_DovKleiman, X/@FearedBuck)

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Chase Daniel reacts to Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy

Now, “Scoop City” co-host Chase Daniel has addressed the controversy publicly during an appearance on “The Jim Rome Show.”

Daniel previously worked alongside Russini and James Palmer on “Scoop City” at The Athletic before later moving to ESPN.

“Look, that’s something that’s unfortunate in many different ways,” Daniel said. “We haven’t really chatted about it. We haven’t done any of that, so I’m going to leave that there.”

“That’s their business, it has turned into quite the assignment of everything, it’s like TMZ is covering it, the Wall Street Journal, all these things are covering it, so I’m sure she’ll land on her feet somewhere, and that’s all I’ll really say about that,” Daniel added.

Russini later resigned from The Athletic following the growing speculation, while Daniel eventually departed for ESPN.

What is the Vrabel-Russini controversy?

The controversy began after Page Six published photos allegedly showing Vrabel and Russini together at a luxury resort in Sedona, Arizona. Public attention intensified further after additional images surfaced online, including photos of the pair on a private boat.

As the story gained traction, older photos and videos involving the two also began circulating across social media, fueling online speculation and backlash.

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Vrabel and Russini publicly denied affair rumors

Both Vrabel and Russini have publicly denied allegations of an affair.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel stated.

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Russini also pushed back against the rumors, saying the claims were “misleading and lack essential context.”

Controversy expanded beyond the NFL

As online discussions intensified, the controversy drew increased attention toward the personal lives of those connected to the situation. Vrabel’s wife, Jennifer Vrabel, and Russini’s husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, also became subjects of public discussion and media attention.

The widespread circulation of photos, videos and online theories pushed the controversy far beyond NFL circles, turning it into one of the league’s most heavily discussed offseason storylines.