Radio host's scathing advice for Dianna Russini's husband as new Mike Vrabel rumor goes viral

Amid the ongoing row over former The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini and Patriots coach Mike Vrabel's rumored affair, radio host Jared Stillman has some harsh advice for Russini's husband, Kevin Goldschmidt. Dianna Russini (L) and Mike Vrabel. (File Photos)

Stillman spoke about the Russini-Vrabel row on his podcast recently. He urged the NFL insider's husband to leave her now.

The host of “Stillman & Company” on 102.5 The Game in Nashville thinks Kevin should “move on” with his life. Stillman said Dianna has “embarrassed” him. “I can't imagine he'd be better off with her,” he said.

However, the Daily Mail reports Kevin Goldschmidt's still has good terms with Dianna Russini and wants to find some way to fix things. Goldschmidt works as a top executive at Shake Shack.

Explosive New Allegations Against Mike Vrabel As the row over the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini affair goes on, a new claim about the New England Patriots coach has taken the internet by storm.

Over the last few days, a post that makes a series of scandalous allegations against NFL coaches, including Vrabel, has been going viral. It claims that Vrabel has been in intimate relationships with more women, and it is not just limited to Russini.

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