...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

JJ McCarthy, Katya Kuropas's wedding details revealed: ‘Today’s the day’

Minnesota star J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas, high school sweethearts, are approaching their wedding. The two had been engaged since January 2024

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 11:30 pm IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
Advertisement

The Minnesota star J.J. McCarthy and his fiancee Katya Kuropas are nearing their wedding after being high school sweethearts.

JJ McCarthy is getting married to fiancee Katya Kuropas(Instagram)

Before getting hitched, Kuropas reposted an Instagram story with Vikings QB. The soon to be bride was wearing a white lace dress and sunglasses. The post was pictured at an exotic- looking beachy location which has been kept under the wraps. The image was captioned as, “Today’s the day”.

The couple had gotten engaged on January 20th, 2024 on a similar beachy location. The news was shared with the public through an Instagram post. The post had also featured their then newly adopted pup, Marley. “Me, You & Marley Forever & Ever”, read the caption of the post.

In October, Kuropas had already hinted that the wedding was near, captioning their seventh anniversary post: "our last one before we get married!!!"

The couple welcomed their first son, Rome Micah McCarthy in September 2025. The news was announced by The Vikings coach Kevin O’ Connell during a press conference.

 
wedding nfl sports
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / JJ McCarthy, Katya Kuropas's wedding details revealed: ‘Today’s the day’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.