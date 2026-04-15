JJ McCarthy, Katya Kuropas's wedding details revealed: ‘Today’s the day’

The Minnesota star J.J. McCarthy and his fiancee Katya Kuropas are nearing their wedding after being high school sweethearts.

JJ McCarthy is getting married to fiancee Katya Kuropas(Instagram)

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Before getting hitched, Kuropas reposted an Instagram story with Vikings QB. The soon to be bride was wearing a white lace dress and sunglasses. The post was pictured at an exotic- looking beachy location which has been kept under the wraps. The image was captioned as, “Today’s the day”.

The couple had gotten engaged on January 20th, 2024 on a similar beachy location. The news was shared with the public through an Instagram post. The post had also featured their then newly adopted pup, Marley. “Me, You & Marley Forever & Ever”, read the caption of the post.

In October, Kuropas had already hinted that the wedding was near, captioning their seventh anniversary post: "our last one before we get married!!!"

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{{^usCountry}} Kuropas has been constantly spotted at the matches of the Vikings. She is perceived as a huge supporter as she constantly poses with wives of fellow players. The relationship timeline of the couple {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kuropas has been constantly spotted at the matches of the Vikings. She is perceived as a huge supporter as she constantly poses with wives of fellow players. The relationship timeline of the couple {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} McCarthy and Kuropas are high school sweethearts who began dating on October 8, 2018, when McCarthy was still a sophomore at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois. The relationship also endured when McCarthy transferred to IMG Academy in Florida after Nazreth slightly cancelled their football campaign during Covid-19. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} McCarthy and Kuropas are high school sweethearts who began dating on October 8, 2018, when McCarthy was still a sophomore at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois. The relationship also endured when McCarthy transferred to IMG Academy in Florida after Nazreth slightly cancelled their football campaign during Covid-19. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The couple completed 5 years in 2023 and McCarthy tributed it with a post. “"1,825 days with the love of my life but a million moments that will be remembered and cherished for the rest of my life. You make me the best version of myself.", the post read. On multiple occasions, the player has shown his affection for her on social media.”The pureness in her heart and soul is just one the many qualities that make this girl so incredible. I am beyond blessed and grateful for God bringing this woman into my life and I pray that she is by my side for years to come”, one of his posts said. The couple announced their engagement on January 20th, 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple completed 5 years in 2023 and McCarthy tributed it with a post. “"1,825 days with the love of my life but a million moments that will be remembered and cherished for the rest of my life. You make me the best version of myself.", the post read. On multiple occasions, the player has shown his affection for her on social media.”The pureness in her heart and soul is just one the many qualities that make this girl so incredible. I am beyond blessed and grateful for God bringing this woman into my life and I pray that she is by my side for years to come”, one of his posts said. The couple announced their engagement on January 20th, 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple welcomed their first son, Rome Micah McCarthy in September 2025. The news was announced by The Vikings coach Kevin O’ Connell during a press conference.

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