MLB Pride Night cap controversy: DOJ letter cites ‘double standard’ in communication to commissioner

MLB has found itself in troubled waters after reports confirmed that the Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the organization.

Giants pitcher Landen Roupp reportedly inscribed “Gen 9:12-16” on his cap, with part of the scripture reference overlapping the rainbow-colored “SF” logo designed for the event.(Getty Images via AFP)

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The Department of Justice has reportedly opened a civil rights investigation into Major League Baseball following an incident involving the San Francisco Giants.

The case stems from the league issuing a warning to three Giants players who had written Bible verses on Pride-themed caps worn during the team’s annual Pride Night game.

How the controversy began

The game, held last Friday at Oracle Park against the Chicago Cubs, featured players wearing Pride-themed headwear as part of the event. However, three Giants pitchers reportedly added Bible verses to their hats, while another player chose not to wear the special cap at all.

Giants pitcher Landen Roupp reportedly inscribed “Gen 9:12-16” on his cap, with part of the scripture reference overlapping the rainbow-colored “SF” logo designed for the event.

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{{^usCountry}} The situation has sparked ongoing debate for about a week, drawing reactions from figures ranging from San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie to comedian Rob Schneider, before escalating further with involvement from the Department of Justice. DOJ issues letter to MLB chief {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation has sparked ongoing debate for about a week, drawing reactions from figures ranging from San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie to comedian Rob Schneider, before escalating further with involvement from the Department of Justice. DOJ issues letter to MLB chief {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, Harmeet Dhillon, a conservative San Francisco attorney and U.S. assistant attorney general, announced that the DOJ would examine MLB’s actions in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, Harmeet Dhillon, a conservative San Francisco attorney and U.S. assistant attorney general, announced that the DOJ would examine MLB’s actions in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She argued that the league is applying a double standard, noting that while players were reportedly cautioned over displaying Bible verses, MLB has previously permitted initiatives such as “Black Lives Matter” patches on uniforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She argued that the league is applying a double standard, noting that while players were reportedly cautioned over displaying Bible verses, MLB has previously permitted initiatives such as “Black Lives Matter” patches on uniforms. {{/usCountry}}

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“MLB has asserted that its warning to the Giants players ‘had absolutely nothing to do with the content of the message’ and that it merely is enforcing a policy that prohibits writing on uniforms. Yet, MLB has allowed players to wear uniform patches reading ‘Black Lives Matter’”, Dhillon’s letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred read.

Double standards highlighted, matter referred to EEOC

“This double standard — under which players may not inscribe Bible verses on hats for one game only but may wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ patches for one game only — calls MLB’s true motives into question,” the letter mentioned.

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According to a post shared by Dhillon on X, the department is set to examine whether MLB’s alleged double standard “amounts to religious discrimination.”

The letter noted that the matter has been “referred to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for further investigation.” At present, MLB has not announced any fines or suspensions related to the Giants’ caps.

Also read: Rob Schneider labels MLB ‘anti-Christian’ over Giants Pride Night row, vows to pay fines

However, with the DOJ’s referral to the EEOC, the matter has moved beyond MLB’s internal policies and into a broader federal religious-accommodation issue, focusing on the intersection of Pride Night participation, league uniform regulations, and players’ rights under Title VII.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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