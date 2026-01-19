Morant shines as Grizzlies top Magic in London

Memphis star Ja Morant made a sparkling return from injury Sunday, scoring 24 points and handing out 13 assists to lead the Grizzlies to a 126-109 NBA victory over the Orlando Magic in London.

Morant, who clashed with the Grizzlies coaching staff early this season and found himself the subject of trade speculation this month as he nursed a calf injury, set all that aside in the showcase game at the O2 Arena.

"It felt good," he said of stepping back on court. "Especially to be able to do this first time playing a real overseas game ... I needed it."

Excitement was high for league's 10th regular-season game in London, and the first since 2019, although transatlantic tensions flared when a lone heckler yelled "Leave Greenland Alone" during Vanessa Williams's pre-game performance of the US national anthem in a dig at President Donald Trump's plan to seize control of the autonomous Danish territory.

The Grizzlies led by as many as 33 points, seizing control with 40 points in the first quarter.

Memphis has lately made a habit of letting double-digit leads get away, including squandering a 20-point first-half advantage in a loss to Orlando in Berlin on Thursday.

Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley said Morant's energy was a key to preventing the Magic a similar comeback on Sunday.

"His speed, his intensity, his energy level, when he gets on the court he's a tough guard," Mosley said. "He's a lightning bolt getting downhill."

Morant made his presence felt early, scoring 20 points and handing out 10 assists in the first half.

Asked after the game about reports that the Grizzlies had made it known they would entertain trade offers for him, Morant indicated that he had no interest in leaving.

"If anybody in here knows me, I'm a very loyal guy," he said "I've got a logo on my back, so that should tell you exactly where I want to be."

Aussie Jock Landale scored 21 points off the bench for the Grizzlies, who had six players score in double figures. They connected on 52.7% of their shots of the field, including 13 three-pointers.

The Magic, meanwhile, struggled to get their offense firing, Anthony Black leading their scoring with 19 points.

Star forward Paolo Banchero had just six points in the first half, eventually finishing with 16.

"I think I had a couple of tough bounces for sure, missed the wide open dunk," Banchero said. "I think the team was a lid on the basket for us, especially early in the game in the first half."

Nevertheless Mosley said the Magic's European tour, with its attendant publicity duties, had been a valuable experience.

"The attention that they've had, the things that they've had to do within the time frame that they've been here, all those things are big pieces as you move forward and what we need to learn to get used to," he said.

