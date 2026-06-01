Nashville weather update: What time will NASCAR Cracker Barrel 400 race at Superspeedway start after rain delay?

The NASCAR Cup Series event at Nashville Superspeedway has been temporarily halted by rain. While the pre-race festivities were completed as scheduled, unfavorable weather conditions have delayed the start of the race. Nashville Superspeedway will welcome a sold-out crowd for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event. (NASCAR/X)

Track officials instructed fans to leave the grandstands and seek shelter as weather conditions worsened around the speedway.

The race will not begin as originally planned, as the green flag has been moved to a later slot tonight.

NASCAR provides latest update amid weather delay NASCAR has encouraged fans to stay tuned to Prime Video for the latest updates as weather continues to impact the event.

NASCAR confirmed the delay in a post on X, posting, “UPDATE: The start of tonight's race at @NashvilleSuperS is delayed due to weather. Stay with us on @PrimeVideo for updates.”

Later the revised start time was officially announced for the Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. NASCAR has set a tentative target of 8:25 p.m. ET for engines to fire as crews continue drying the track at Nashville Superspeedway.

“UPDATE: With track drying ongoing at @NashvilleSuperS , NASCAR is targeting 8:25 p.m. ET to fire engines,” they updated later.

While the delay remains in effect, Prime Video's broadcast team is filling the coverage with driver interviews and pre-race content.

The 14th stop of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET start at Nashville Superspeedway's 1.33-mile concrete oval, NASCAR's largest concrete track.

Rulebook hands Denny Hamlin Nashville pole Wet weather on Saturday washed out qualifying, forcing NASCAR to determine the starting lineup according to its rulebook.

Drivers were still able to take part in a 45-minute practice session later that day, with Christopher Bell setting the quickest lap. Once the 300-lap race gets underway under the lights, Denny Hamlin will lead the field from the pole position.

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NASCAR's rulebook awarded pole position to Hamlin, who sits second in the Cup Series standings and is aiming to secure the 62nd victory of his NASCAR Cup career.

Weather remains storyline entering Michigan NASCAR dealt with similar weather issues a week ago when rain forced an early end to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with Daniel Suarez emerging victorious.

Following Nashville, the series will travel to Michigan International Speedway, with Hamlin aiming to secure back-to-back wins at the track.