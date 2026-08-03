Natasha Ward cause of death: What happened to rising star of Track and Field? All on 21-year-old's sudden demise

Natasha Ward, a promising talent in track and field, unexpectedly passed away at 21.

Natasha Ward, a talented 21-year-old Australian runner, tragically passed away. Recognized for her warmth and spirit, she made a significant impact in athletics. (Sutherland District Athletics Club)

The announcement of Ward's death, an Australian middle-distance runner who participated in the 2024 Australian Championships, was made by NSW Athletics and the Sutherland District Athletics Club, based in Sydney, in a joint statement on Thursday, July 30.

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“Beyond her kindness on the track, Natasha was a greatly loved member of our community,” the club wrote.

“Her kindness and joy touched everyone fortunate enough to know her, and her magnetic smile and warm personality have left a permanent mark on Australian athletics,” they added. “Natasha’s enthusiasm and determination inspired her training partners.”

“Natasha was an active member of the club, competing in both summer and winter relays each year, and was always willing to step in and help whenever a team was short.”

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Natasha Ward's cause of death

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{{^usCountry}} However, officials have not disclosed her cause of death so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, officials have not disclosed her cause of death so far. {{/usCountry}}

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Fellow athletes and acquaintances of Ward promptly shared their condolences on the NSW Athletics post.

Runner Nathan Breen expressed his sorrow in a comment, stating, “Devastating news, thoughts and prayers are with Natasha’s family and friends.”

Another person, who mentioned that Ward had recently assisted her and her son at a nearby Nike store, also offered a tribute.

“I’ll never forget coming down the escalator as she was heading up for her break,” the tribute read. “We smiled at each other as we passed, and her warmth and kindness were unforgettable. She truly had the most beautiful presence.”

Who was Natasha Ward?

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Ward commenced her racing career at school, achieving success by winning medals at the NSW All Schools championships.

She later participated in the UniSport Nationals while attending college, most recently securing a bronze medal in the 800-meter race in April, as per the announcement.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she was enrolled at Macquarie University in Sydney, where she pursued a degree in exercise and sports science.

In April 2026, she achieved one of her most significant recent milestones by securing the bronze medal in the women's 800 meters at the UniSport Nationals, solidifying her reputation as one of Australia's rising talents.

Additionally, she participated in the 2024 Australian Athletics Championships, where she faced off against well-known national athletes such as Morgan Mitchell and Claudia Hollingsworth.

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