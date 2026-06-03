Knicks receive positive watch party update ahead of NBA Finals vs Spurs

The New York Knicks will tip off their NBA Finals campaign against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, marking their first appearance in the championship series in more than five decades.

The New York Knicks will tip off their NBA Finals campaign against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Knicks cruised through the Eastern Conference Finals, sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in a largely one-sided series. They will now look to carry that momentum into the NBA Finals against a Spurs team led by Victor Wembanyama.

However, the franchise faced challenges away from the court, as some Knicks fans were restricted from organizing famous watch parties at Madison Square Garden for games played outside New York, limiting opportunities to celebrate the team's postseason run together.

According to reports, the Street Activity Permit Office had denied permits for the Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 event, which saw the Knicks securing the final berth.

Knicks watch parties cleared for Game 1

The off-court concerns appear to be behind them now, with Knicks fans expected to enjoy the customary Madison Square Garden watch parties, as New York takes on the Spurs in the NBA Finals Game 1 at Frost Ban Center, SA.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} NBA reporter Ian Begley revealed Wednesday morning that the NYPD's restrictions on Knicks watch parties had been lifted for Game 1, clearing the way for fans to gather and support the team during its NBA Finals opener. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NBA reporter Ian Begley revealed Wednesday morning that the NYPD's restrictions on Knicks watch parties had been lifted for Game 1, clearing the way for fans to gather and support the team during its NBA Finals opener. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “The NYPD ban on Knicks watch parties directly outside Madison Square Garden has been lifted for tonight, per SNY sources,” he posted on his X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The NYPD ban on Knicks watch parties directly outside Madison Square Garden has been lifted for tonight, per SNY sources,” he posted on his X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further explained that a Madison Square Garden spokesperson confirmed the venue had applied for permits to host the Plaza 33 watch party on Wednesday night and that those permits had been approved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further explained that a Madison Square Garden spokesperson confirmed the venue had applied for permits to host the Plaza 33 watch party on Wednesday night and that those permits had been approved. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He did, however, clarify that the permit has been granted solely for Game 1 at this time. “The permit is solely for tonight’s Game 1. Status for future watch parties is TBD,” his tweet read.

Rowdy crowds led to watch party ban

The restriction stemmed from the Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland, when the NYPD halted watch parties outside MSG due to concerns about increasingly rowdy crowds.

“Games 1 and 2 have seen progressively more problematic issues at the watch parties outside MSG — six arrests last night alone — so the NYPD will not support more watch parties outside the stadium,” a police department spokesperson had told New York times back then.

Also read: Victor Wembanyama NBA 2K27 cover rumor fuels ‘2K curse’ fears ahead of Spurs vs Knicks Finals

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The celebrations outside Madison Square Garden also turned chaotic at times, including an incident in which former Knicks star J.R. Smith was knocked down following New York's 137-98 Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON