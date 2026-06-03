Victor Wembanyama NBA 2K27 cover rumor fuels ‘2K curse’ fears ahead of Spurs vs Knicks Finals

A popular Instagram account, Hoops Alerts, which has more than 170,000 followers and bills itself as a source for NBA news, rumors, and updates, shared a post on Tuesday afternoon claiming that Wembanyama is set to be featured on the cover of NBA 2K27.

Yet, just ahead of the series, a fresh rumor has generated buzz off the court, with Wembanyama reportedly in line to feature on the cover of NBA 2K27, a development that has sparked discussion among fans.

As the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks get underway on Wednesday, Victor Wembanyama is set to spearhead the San Antonio Spurs' championship push with expectations soaring around the French phenom.

Alongside a graphic showing the 7-foot-4 center in Spurs colors on a custom NBA 2K27 cover, the post caption read, “BREAKING: Victor Wembanyama will be the cover athlete of NBA 2K27.”

NBA 2K curse talk returns While being chosen as the cover athlete for the game is typically viewed as a prestigious honor, the history of several past cover stars has fueled talk of an "NBA 2K curse," which may explain why some fans are uneasy about the rumors involving Victor Wembanyama.

“2K curse. Raptors winning next year stay up,” a social media user wrote in the comments.

Another fan reacted,”Ik this better not be the cover.”

This story is being updated.