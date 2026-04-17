Gilbert Arenas bizarre Kim Kardashian analogy on Doc Rivers' Bucks exit goes viral

Firing of Doc Rivers by the Milwaukee Bucks has become one of the most analyzed storylines of the NBA this week. It has seen several big names in the NBA react, but former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas' reaction has left fans in splits

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Arenas, speaking on his podcast Gill's Arena, offered his take on why he thought Rivers was doomed once he took the head coaching job with the Bucks'. But the analogy he used went viral instantly, with many beyond his personal fan network taking note.

What Gilbert Arenas Said

During a recent episode of his podcast, Gilbert Arenas claimed that Rivers was never given a realistic chance of succeeding with the Bucks. He compared the relationship between Doc Rivers and the Bucks with dating Kim Kardashian.

“Trying to date Kim now. How do you top the previous people?" he said "Before you got there Doc, they had a championship, and then 30-13. It's like drinking poison.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Arenas suggested that that the decision to replace the fired Adrian Griffin with him essentially doomed from the very beginning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arenas suggested that that the decision to replace the fired Adrian Griffin with him essentially doomed from the very beginning. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Here's the clip of Gilbert Arenas' comment: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's the clip of Gilbert Arenas' comment: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Doc Rivers Tenure At Bucks: What To Know {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doc Rivers Tenure At Bucks: What To Know {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Doc Rivers became the Bucks head coach by replacing Adrian Griffin in January 2024, midway through the season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doc Rivers became the Bucks head coach by replacing Adrian Griffin in January 2024, midway through the season. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Who is Luther Davis? Ex-Alabama Crimson Tide star faces $20 million fraud case for impersonating NFL players

During the 2023-24 season, Rivers had a 17-19 record. But the trend reversed with his first full season in charge, as the Milwaukee Bucks finished the 2024-25 season with a 48-34 record. But the 2025-26 season has been a disaster, as the Bucks finished with a 32-50 without playoff qualification.

Rivers completed his overall Bucks tenure with an overall 97-103 regular season record, two first-round playoff losses and zero postseason games in the 2025-26 season.

Rivers contract run through till the 2026-27 season and the Bucks will pay out his entire contract, according to reports.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Doc Rivers set to leave Milwaukee Bucks after disappointing season ends

Big Injuries Defined Doc Rivers Bucks Tenure

Doc Rivers two-and-a-half season with the Milwaukee Bucks was plagued with injuries to several star players. Giannis Antetokounmpo, their star player, suffered three big injruies in this period. The ‘Greek Freak" missed the first-round playoff series in 2025-26 and did not play at all in the previous season.

Damian Lillard, meanwhile, tore his Achilles tendon in the 2024-2025 postseason and had to be waived.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON