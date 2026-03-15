Giants trade rumors: Major boost to Jaxson Dart's offense; John Harbaugh eyes No 5 draft prospect

The New York Giants made two big moves on Saturday - adding a veteran wide receiver to the Jaxson Dart-led offense and potentially locking another top draft prospect. This comes as coach John Harbaugh is reshaping the team's offense for the 2026 season.

Giants move to add speed for Jaxson Dart The Giants are expected to sign veteran wide receiver Darnell Mooney, according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler. The move would provide QB Dart with another downfield weapon.

"Free agent wide receiver Darnell Mooney plans to sign with the Giants, per source," Fowler reported on Saturday. "More speed on the way for Jaxson Dart."

Mooney spent the past two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, where he totaled 96 receptions for 1,435 yards and six touchdowns across 31 games.

Atlanta signed the former Chicago Bears receiver to a three-year, $39 million deal in 2024, and his first season with the team proved productive. Mooney recorded 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games during that campaign.

However, his second year in Atlanta did not go as smoothly. A shoulder injury during training camp in 2025 hampered his performance, and he never appeared fully healthy throughout the season. Mooney finished with 32 receptions for 443 yards and one touchdown in 15 games before the Falcons released the 28-year-old after the season.

Details of his expected contract with New York have not yet been disclosed.

Suprise draft move While the Giants look to strengthen their receiving corps, their plans for the upcoming draft have also drawn attention. A new report revealed that Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love recently visited the Giants as part of a pre-draft meeting. The visit, widely interpreted as a Top 30 prospect evaluation, signals that New York is taking a serious look at the explosive playmaker despite not previously being linked to him.

Love has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting offensive prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft after a standout showing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Before the meeting surfaced, most projections connected Love with teams earlier in the draft that have obvious needs at running back. Those included the Arizona Cardinals at No 3, the Tennessee Titans at No 4, and the Washington Commanders at No 7.

The Giants hold the No 5 overall pick, and their sudden interest has added uncertainty to the draft conversation.

Interest in the running back position New York’s interest in Love is notable because running back had not been widely considered a major roster need.

That perception stems from the emergence of Cam Skattebo, the team’s fourth-round pick in 2025. The former Arizona State standout quickly became one of the team’s most energetic contributors before his rookie season was cut short by injury.

Skattebo played eight games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury but made a strong impression during that stretch. He carried the ball 101 times for 410 yards and five touchdowns while also contributing in the passing game with 24 receptions for 207 yards and two additional scores.

His breakout moment came in a Week 6 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, when he rushed for three touchdowns, becoming just the second rookie running back in franchise history to achieve that feat in a single game.