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New York turns blue and orange as Knicks fever grips city

New York turns blue and orange as Knicks fever grips city

Published on: Jun 04, 2026 02:44 am IST
AFP |
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Tasha Graham, dressed head to toe in Knicks clothing, is the embodiment of New York's passion for its basketball team battling to win the NBA Finals and end a five-decade drought.

New York turns blue and orange as Knicks fever grips city

"This is our season, this is our time. We're going all the way," said the 53-year-old, who sported glittery shoes with a basketball design, a large medallion with the team's emblem, and the increasingly ubiquitous, blue Knicks cap.

She spoke to AFP outside Madison Square Garden, the home of the Knicks, where fans gathered Wednesday to watch a video feed of the first match against the San Antonio Spurs, being played in Texas.

Graham said the Knicks' successful run reaching their first NBA Finals since 1999 has brought people together in New York.

"New Yorkers can be rude everybody's in a rush, everybody's pushing but when people see you with the gear on, it's like: 'Let's go Knicks!'" she said.

"It feels good that we have a team that actually could win something for us," said Darling.

Several fans mingled Wednesday by a subway stop near Madison Square Garden that city officials have painted blue and orange to honor the Knicks.

Professional artist Katie Thomas, 29, sat nearby with a friend, both drawing the scene in their sketchbooks.

"It's great to see the city just so excited and all the fanfare," Thomas, wearing a Knicks cap, told AFP.

"People are literally around a subway station right now instead of going through it. They're taking pictures for each other and having cute little moments," she added.

- 'Buzz' -

Many Knicks fans will be watching the NBA Finals at watch parties before the team plays in New York next week.

Madison Square Garden's event sold out in an hour. Other supporters will watch from outside the venue something New York police had initially blocked after unrest among fans following a Knicks game in May.

Local bars, many adorned in blue and orange flags and balloons, are also hoping to cash in on the excitement.

"There's a buzz around the place, you can feel it," said John Crombie, a bartender at the Irish pub Jack Doyle's, which is hosting watch parties.

"It's great. Bars are packed, restaurants are packed. Everyone's doing well," the 34-year-old added.

At another pub, a staff member told AFP they were fully booked for all the Knicks' matches, saying the phone had been "ringing off the hook."

bjt/sms

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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