List of top NFL, NBA and NCAA stars mentioned in Drake's Iceman- Jalen Hurts to LeBron

Drake packed his newly released album Iceman with references to several top athletes, name-dropping the likes of Jalen Hurts, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and others. The album, released alongside two others named Maid of Honour and Habibti, quickly climbed streaming charts Friday morning.

Drake namedropped LeBron James and Jalen Hurts in his latest album(AP and AFP)

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Across multiple tracks, Drake referenced NFL quarterbacks, NBA superstars, retired legends and even NCAA champions as fans immediately began dissecting the lyrics online.

Jalen Hurts gets major Drake shoutout

One of the biggest NFL mentions came on the track “Make Them Pay,” where Drake referenced Jalen Hurts.

The song also included a nod to former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas. “Inside arenas like Gilbert Arenas,” Drake rapped on the track.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry among NBA stars referenced

Several lyrics throughout Iceman appeared to point toward LeBron James.

On “Make Them Remember,” Drake rapped: “I shouldn't even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up."

Fans also linked the following lines to James: “Please stop asking what's going on with 23 and me,” and “he's not, it's in my DNA,” which some interpreted as references to James’ famous No 23 jersey and his public support of Kendrick Lamar during the Drake-Lamar feud.

Stephen Curry also earned a mention

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{{^usCountry}} “Back when they was asking about where Davidson was at… now everybody got a blue 30 on they back,” Drake said, referencing Curry’s college career at Davidson College and his iconic No. 30 jersey. Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving also referenced {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Back when they was asking about where Davidson was at… now everybody got a blue 30 on they back,” Drake said, referencing Curry’s college career at Davidson College and his iconic No. 30 jersey. Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving also referenced {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The album trilogy included multiple nods to basketball icons past and present. On “National Treasure,” Drake paid tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant with the line: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The album trilogy included multiple nods to basketball icons past and present. On “National Treasure,” Drake paid tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant with the line: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “R.I.P. Kobe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “R.I.P. Kobe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Maid of Honour featured references to both Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant on the song “Q&A.” Meanwhile, “Janice STFU” appeared to mention both Wilt Chamberlain and Kyrie Irving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maid of Honour featured references to both Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant on the song “Q&A.” Meanwhile, “Janice STFU” appeared to mention both Wilt Chamberlain and Kyrie Irving. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Kept it a hundred on paper like Wilt,” Drake rapped before adding: “I might just tell Ky get another small price 'cause he kept it one hundred.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Kept it a hundred on paper like Wilt,” Drake rapped before adding: “I might just tell Ky get another small price 'cause he kept it one hundred.” {{/usCountry}}

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Former NBA guard Muggsy Bogues also received a surprise shoutout. “And Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I'm a bit amazed,” Drake said on “Make Them Remember.”

NCAA champions also receive nod

Drake’s sports references were not limited to professional athletes. The rapper seemingly referenced the Florida Gators men's basketball national championship run in “What Did I Miss?”

“…natty like a Florida Gator,” Drake rapped. The lyric quickly caught attention among college basketball fans after Florida’s recent NCAA success.

Athletes react as albums dominate charts

Several athletes publicly reacted to the release shortly after the albums dropped online.

Among the stars responding were Trae Young, Maxx Crosby, Kyle Hamilton, Nick Richards and Cam Heyward.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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