NFL playoff recap: What was last time Broncos won AFC and Super Bowl? Jarrett Stidham's plans revealed

The Denver Broncos started off their AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots with quarterback Jarrett Stidham's stunning touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton in Q1. The 29-year-old, who last played in 2023, faked the play-action, rolled to his right, and found his WR in the back of the end zone.

At the time of writing this story, the Broncos led 7-0 at Empower Field at Mile High. With a win on Sunday, Denver will travel to Levi's Stadium to play the winner of the Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams (NFC Championship) at the Super Bowl.

What was the last time Denver Broncos won the AFC Championship game and the Super Bowl? The last time the Denver Broncos won the AFC Championship and subsequently the Super Bowl was in the 2015 season (Super Bowl 50, played February 7, 2016).

AFC Championship: January 24, 2016 – Broncos defeated the New England Patriots 20–18 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Super Bowl 50: Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24–10 in Santa Clara, California. Von Miller was named MVP after a dominant defensive performance (2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles).

This was Peyton Manning's final game and the Broncos' third Super Bowl title (previously won Super Bowls XXXII and XXXIII). They have not won the AFC or Super Bowl since.

Denver Broncos depth chart Offense Wide Receiver (WR)

Marvin Mims Jr. (19)

Troy Franklin (11)

Left Tackle (LT)

Garett Bolles (72)

Frank Crum (73)

Left Guard (LG)

Ben Powers (74)

Alex Palczewski (63)

Center (C)

Alex Forsyth (54)

Sam Mustipher (61)

Right Guard (RG)

Quinn Meinerz (77)

Alex Palczewski (63)

Right Tackle (RT)

Mike McGlinchey (69)

Frank Crum (73)

Tight End (TE)

Evan Engram (1)

Adam Trautman (82)

Nate Adkins (45)

Wide Receiver (WR)

Courtland Sutton (14)

Pat Bryant (13)

Lil’Jordan Humphrey (17)

Running Back (RB)

RJ Harvey (12)

Tyler Badie (28)

Jaleel McLaughlin (38)

Fullback (FB)

Adam Prentice (46)

Quarterback (QB)

Bo Nix (10)

Jarrett Stidham (8)

Sam Ehlinger (4)

Defense Defensive End (DE)

Zach Allen (99)

Jordan Jackson (94)

Nose Tackle (NT)

D.J. Jones (93)

Malcolm Roach (97)

Defensive End (DE)

John Franklin-Myers (98)

Eyioma Uwazurike (96)

Sai’vion Jones* (95)

Strongside Linebacker (SLB)

Jonathon Cooper (0)

Jonah Elliss (52)

Weakside Linebacker (WLB)

Nik Bonitto (15)

Dondrea Tillman (92)

Que Robinson* (51)

Inside Linebacker (ILB)

Alex Singleton (49)

Jordan Turner (55)

Karene Reid (47)

Inside Linebacker (ILB)

Dre Greenlaw (57)

Justin Strnad (40)

Left Cornerback (LCB)

Pat Surtain II (2)

Jahdae Barron* (23)

Reese Taylor (35)

Right Cornerback (RCB)

Riley Moss (21)

Kris Abrams-Draine (31)

Nickel Cornerback (NCB)

Ja’Quan McMillian (29)

Jahdae Barron* (23)

Safety (S)

Talanoa Hufanga (9)

JL Skinner (34)

Safety (S)

P.J. Locke (6)

Devon Key (26)

Special Teams Placekicker (PK)

Wil Lutz (3)

Kickoff Specialist (KO)

Wil Lutz (3)

Punter (P)

Jeremy Crawshaw* (16)

Holder (H)

Jeremy Crawshaw* (16)

Long Snapper (LS)

Mitchell Fraboni (48)

Kick Returner (KR)

Marvin Mims Jr. (19)

Jaleel McLaughlin (38)

Tyler Badie (28)

Punt Returner (PR)

Marvin Mims Jr. (19)

Riley Moss (21)