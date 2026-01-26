Why is Jarrett Stidham playing instead of Bo Nix vs Patriots today? Ankle injury update and return timeline

Jarrett Stidham will start at quarterback for the Denver Broncos against the New England Patriots in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, with Bo Nix sidelined after undergoing surgery on his right ankle.

Nix suffered a season-ending fracture on January 17 during Denver’s 33–30 Divisional Round playoff win over the Buffalo Bills. He underwent surgery last week, and doctors have instructed him not to put any weight on the ankle for at least four weeks, sources told ESPN.

When will Bo Nix return? Bo Nix is expected to be out for approximately 12 weeks. While that timetable rules him out for the remainder of the postseason, he is expected to be healthy enough to participate in the Broncos’ offseason program, assuming no setbacks.

Stidham set to start With Nix unavailable, Jarrett Stidham will take over under center on Sunday.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton expressed confidence in his backup quarterback, downplaying concerns about the position heading into the title game.

"I'm not worried about Stiddy in this game," Broncos coach Sean Payton said. "I'm worried about everyone else and how we play. That's the truth."

Payton went further, saying he believes Stidham is capable of delivering against New England and is a legitimate starting-caliber quarterback.

"I feel like our two were inside the best 32," Payton told The Denver Post this week, referring to his quarterback depth chart. Stidham has not thrown a regular-season pass since the 2023 season.

Stidham embraces the moment For his part, Stidham said he is approaching the opportunity no differently, despite the stakes.

"I'm not treating it any differently," Stidham said of stepping into the AFC Championship spotlight. "I'm not treating my preparation any differently. I'm just gonna go out there and play and be myself."

(With inputs from Reuters)