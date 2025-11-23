NFL Week 12 injury report: Joe Burrow, Jaxson Dart and more key players ruled out

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains sidelined due to a toe injury.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) As Week 12 of the NFL is underway, key players like Jaxson Dart remain on the sidelines due to injuries. Week 12 of the NFL is underway, and some important players are missing in action due to injuries. Some of the leading teams in the league are managing without their most important players. Be it Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow or Giants star Jaxson Dart, many big names are skipping the games on Sunday, November 23.

As the teams get set for another round of Sunday games, here is a look at the list of the most prominent injured players across teams.

Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback will miss his team’s Week 12 game against the New England Patriots, Fox Sports reports. Burrow missed all of his team’s games since Week 2 due to a toe injury. There were signs of improvement as the quarterback participated in his team’s practice. However, his return will have to wait till next week, at least.

Jaxson Dart

Having suffered a concussion two weeks ago, Dart would miss a game for the second consecutive week. According to Fox Sports, the New York Giants QB has made progress in the league’s concussion protocols, but not enough to return to action.

Isiah Pacheco

The Kansas City Chiefs running back is struggling with a knee injury and would miss his third straight match. There was some hope when Pacheco went through a full training session on Wednesday, but his team has decided to take the safer option and not rush him back.

Drake London

The Atlanta Falcons’ wide receiver remains on the injured list and will miss the Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints. As of now, it seems unlikely that he would return for next week’s game as well.

Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' wide receiver will remain on the sidelines for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. While he participated in all three practices this week, the WR is not back to full fitness yet.

Bucky Irving

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back is going to miss another week of action. But the team expected this and is trying its best to get him back in shape for next week, as per Yahoo.

FAQs

What type of injury is Isiah Pacheco suffering from?

Pacheho is suffering from a knee injury.

Joe Burrow sustained an injury to the toe in which week?

He sustained an injury in Week 2.

Why was Jaxson Dart ruled out of the Week 12 game?

He was ruled out due to a concussion.