Nick Nurse family: Who was his brother, Steve Nurse? Sudden death forces 76ers coach away from team

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for the for the crucial Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs, coach Nick Nurse was hit with a personal tragedy. The Philadelphia Enquirer reported that Nurse left the team briefly after Game 1 to attend his brother, Steve Nurse's funeral. He is expected to be back for Game 2 against the New York Knicks.

Head coach Nick Nurse of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the third quarter of a game against the Boston Celtics in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs on May 2.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Steve Nurse, 62, passed away "unexpectedly" last Wednesday on April 29. A cause of death was not revealed in the report. No details have been revealed by either the Philadelphia 76ers or Nick Nurse's representatives. His funeral was held in Ankeny, Iowa, the Enquirer reported.

However, it has sparked interest among Philadelphia 76ers fans and NBA fans in general about Steve Nurse and the family of Nick Nurse.

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Nick Nurse Family: Who Was His Brother, Steve?

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{{^usCountry}} Steve Nurse was the older brother of Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse. An obituary published on the Memorial Services of Iowa notes that Steve Nurse passed away in Carroll, Iowa. It provides more details about the funeral, which was attended by Nick Nurse between Game 1 and Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Steve Nurse was the older brother of Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse. An obituary published on the Memorial Services of Iowa notes that Steve Nurse passed away in Carroll, Iowa. It provides more details about the funeral, which was attended by Nick Nurse between Game 1 and Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The visitation was held at Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Ankney. His burial was held at the church followed by the a service at the Ankeny Memorial Gardens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The visitation was held at Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Ankney. His burial was held at the church followed by the a service at the Ankeny Memorial Gardens. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, the obituary also provides more details about the family of Steve Nurse. It states that Steve Nurse was married to Lori Mueggenberg whom he met "while he was working as a lifeguard at the Breda swimming pool. They were married on August 12, 1988, in Breda, beginning a lifelong partnership together." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, the obituary also provides more details about the family of Steve Nurse. It states that Steve Nurse was married to Lori Mueggenberg whom he met "while he was working as a lifeguard at the Breda swimming pool. They were married on August 12, 1988, in Breda, beginning a lifelong partnership together." {{/usCountry}}

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It continues: "After graduating, Steve and Lori made their home in Council Bluffs for several years working at Eby’s Sporting Goods before returning to the Cedar Falls area. Steve dedicated 26 years to the University of Northern Iowa, serving as Athletic Equipment Manager."

"While living in Cedar Falls, Steve and Lori welcomed their two children, Rachel and Andrew," it notes, adding that they moved to Ankeny, Iowa, in 2020.

As of now, Nick Nurse has not officially reacted to the death of his brother. Notably, Nick Nurse has five older brothers—including Steve (four years his senior) and Jim (the eldest)—plus three sisters.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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