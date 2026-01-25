No. 20 Princeton women push win streak to 15 with 58-49 victory over Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Fadima Tall scored 12 points and No. 20 Princeton won its 15th consecutive game, defeating Brown 58-49 on Saturday.

Princeton led 47-43 halfway through the fourth quarter before Tall and Olivia Hutcherson led a quick six-point run that gave the Tigers a 54-43 lead with 3 1/2 minutes left in the game. Skye Belker hit four free throws in the final minute to close out the victory.

Belker finished with 11 points, and Toby Nweke added 10 for Princeton . Tall grabbed eight rebounds and Ashley Chea had seven assists.

Grace Arnolie, the Ivy League scoring leader at 18.6 points per game, scored 14 points and Alyssa Moreland had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears .

After trailing 15-9 through one quarter, the Tigers went on a 12-0 tear in the second quarter, holding Brown scoreless until Moreland's layup with two minutes remaining in the half. Princeton led 24-20 at halftime.

Princeton fell behind 27-26 early in the third quarter, but a 14-0 run put them ahead 40-27 with about five minutes left. Brown was held scoreless for nearly 4 minutes before rallying to pull within six points heading into the fourth quarter.

Princeton's No. 20 ranking is the program’s highest since the end of the 2014-15 season.

