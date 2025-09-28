EVANSTON, Ill. — Caleb Komolafe rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries and Northwestern staved off UCLA 17-14 on Saturday to spoil interim head coach Tim Skipper's debut and keep the Bruins winless. Northwestern holds on for 17-14 win over UCLA, spoiling interim Bruins coach Tim Skipper's debut

Preston Stone threw for 115 yards and a touchdown on 12-for-18 passing. Griffin Wilde pulled in a touchdown and 98 yards on seven receptions.

The Wildcats scored on their first three possessions to build a 17-0 lead and then held on to earn their first conference win. Northwestern broke through repeatedly for big, long-yardage plays, both in the air and on the ground, in the first half.

UCLA got rolling offensively in the second half behind quarterback Nico Iamaleava who threw for 180 yards and rushed for a team high 65 After Northwestern dominated early, it ended up holding only a 314-311 total yards edge over the Bruins, who have not yet led in a game.

Iamaleava threw his lone touchdown of the game, a 29-yard toss to Kwazi Gilmer with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter to complete a zippy four-play 80-yard drive. Iamalevea then passed to Anthony Woods for a two-point conversion to cut it to 17-14.

Northwestern's Joseph Himon II ran for 58 on eight carries, including a 24-yard dash that help set up a score. Jack Olsen kicked a 33-yard field goal.

Mateen Bhagani booted a 28- and 25-yard field goals for UCLA.

UCLA: The Bruins still seemed to re-setting in the first half under the 47-year-old Skipper, who took over on Sept, 14 following the firing of head coach DeShaun Foster. The Bruins had an off-week to start adjusting, following their 35-10 loss to New Mexico on Sept. 13. Going forward UCLA has a tough conference schedule that includes No. 1 Ohio State, No. 3 Penn State, No. 11 Indiana and No. 21 Southern California

Northwestern: The Wildcats held their ground defensively in the red zone after UCLA's offense started to click, preventing touchdowns and forcing UCLA to settle for the field goals. No play was bigger than Adeyi's break up of Iamaleava's pass intended Gilmer in the end zone with 2:56 left in the third quarter.

UCLA hosts No. 3 Penn State next Saturday.

Northwestern host Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.