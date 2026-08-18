O.J. Brigance, a Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000, died Monday at the age of 56.

O.J. Brigance: Cause of death

O.J. Brigance, a Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000, died Monday at the age of 56. (Instagram @ravens)

He had endured a courageous 19-year battle with ALS. Brigance was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2007.

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Following his diagnosis, he and his wife, Chanda, founded the Brigance Brigade Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and funds in the fight against ALS.

The Ravens announced his death Monday, describing Brigance as someone who "was in many ways the heartbeat of the organization, a courageous and inspiring leader who kept coming to work despite his physical limitations."

Who is Brigance’s wife?

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{{^usCountry}} O.J. Brigance was married to Chanda Minor-Brigance. The couple first met in 1989 and tied the knot in 1994. Chanda is an author and public speaker who remained by Brigance’s side throughout his lengthy battle with the disease. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} O.J. Brigance was married to Chanda Minor-Brigance. The couple first met in 1989 and tied the knot in 1994. Chanda is an author and public speaker who remained by Brigance’s side throughout his lengthy battle with the disease. {{/usCountry}}

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The former NFL linebacker and Baltimore Ravens executive did not have any biological children.

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His legacy, however, extends beyond his football career through his work with the Ravens and his continued efforts to support ALS awareness and advocacy.

Brigance's net worth and NFL journey

O.J. Brigance’s exact net worth has not been publicly disclosed. The Houston native began his professional football journey in Baltimore with the Canadian Football League’s Stallions, helping the franchise capture the 1995 Grey Cup title.

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Brigance later made his mark in the NFL as a linebacker and dependable special teams contributor for the Baltimore Ravens.

He was part of the team’s Super Bowl-winning squad in 2000 and made the first tackle of Super Bowl XXXV, setting the tone for Baltimore’s dominant performance.

During his NFL career, Brigance also spent time with the Miami Dolphins, St. Louis Rams and New England Patriots. His seven-year NFL playing career came to an end after the 2002 season.

Brigance earned Ravens recognition

However, Brigance remained with the Ravens after retiring as a player, taking on a front-office position focused on player engagement.

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His work in that role earned league-wide recognition, with the NFL naming the Ravens’ player development program the Best Overall Player Development Program in back-to-back years, 2005 and 2006.