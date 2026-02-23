Edit Profile
    Oluchi Okananwa leads the way with 26 points and No. 14 Maryland women rout Purdue 99-66

    Published on: Feb 23, 2026 1:44 AM IST
    AP
    COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Oluchi Okananwa scored 26 points, leading six in double figures, and No. 14 Maryland won its fifth straight game, defeating Purdue 99-66 on Sunday.

    Addi Mack scored 14 points and Saylor Poffenbarger and Mir McLean added 11 each for Maryland . Off the bench, Kyndal Walker scored a career-high 18 points and fellow freshman Rainey Welson added 11.

    Kiki Smith scored 19 points and Nya Smith had 18 for Purdue .

    Okananwa scored 10 points in the first quarter and the Terrapins led 22-17 after one. Saylor Poffenbarger took over in the second quarter, scoring all of her 11 points, and the Terrapins led 51-32 at halftime.

    A 15-5 run over the last five minutes of the third quarter gave Maryland a 77-48 lead heading to the fourth. The largest lead was 97-60 with about two minutes to go. Maryland freshman Marya Boiko, a backup forward from Belarus, blocked five shots, four in the fourth quarter.

    Maryland had significant advantages in points after opponent turnovers , bench points and second-chance points .

    Maryland improved to 27-5 in February over the past three seasons.

    Maryland: The regular season concludes with a home game against Northwestern on Wednesday followed by a visit to No. 6 Michigan on Saturday.

    Purdue: at home against Oregon on Wednesday; at Northwestern on Sunday.

    Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. women’s college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and /hub/womens-college-basketball.

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

