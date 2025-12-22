Pat Bryant injury news: Broncos get encouraging update after hit vs Jaguars; Bo Nix wins hearts

Pat Bryant #13 of the Denver Broncos is carted off the field during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field Sunday.(Getty Images via AFP) Broncos WR Pat Bryant was hospitalized after a late hit vs Jaguars, but coach Sean Payton said he had movement, calling it an encouraging sign. Pat Bryant of the Denver Broncos took a bad hit in the final minute of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, leading to a serious injury. He was eventually taken out of the stadium on a cart, much to the dismay of fans watching. But it's perhaps not as bad as many initially feared.

After the game, Broncos head coach Sean Payton spoke to the media about Bryant and provided an update that many interpreted as good news. Payton was not able to provide details on the injury as Bryant is still being investigated. Initial reports indicated that Bryant exhibited concussion-like symptoms.

Head coach Sean Payton said that Bryan was hospitalized after the scary incident in Denver on Sunday evening. Payton noted that while Bryant was being taken to the hospital, he showed signs of movement, which he described as a "good sign."

“He’s got movement. That’s encouraging," Sean Payton told reporters. "I’ll get an update here probably in the next 15 minutes. But, he was moving his hands, and his legs. So, as we know more, we’ll let you know.”

Bo Nix Wins Hearts With Gesture

Quarterback Bo Nix, who was at center of the incident, having thrown the pass to rookie Pat Bryant when the latter was sacked by Montaric Brown of the Jaguars. Bryant and Browns' helmets collided, and Bryant was seriously injured in the process.

Bo Nix, who saw the incident unfolding in real time, broke down with concern for the rookie wideout. As Bryant went down, and players surrounded him as he received care on-field initially, Nix was seen holding his hands on his head - visibly shaken at how the incident unfolded.

"You never want to see somebody in that situation, and I feel responsible because I threw it," Nix told the media after the game.