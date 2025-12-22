Pat Bryant injury update: Montaric Brown's first reaction after hit surfaces; 'nothing wrong'

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant is carted off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.(AP) Broncos WR Pat Bryant was seriously injured late vs Jaguars after a hard hit, lying on the field before being stretchered off in a scary scene. Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant was seriously injured in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday night. The incident happened in the final minute of the game when Bryant took big hit from Jaguars' Montaric Brown.

He lay on the field with scary scenes unfolding as players circled him and the medical staff tended to the injury. Eventually, he was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field.

However, Montaric Brown's first reaction to the incident went viral. Brown walked away from the situation, taking the ball, in what many interpreted as a refusal to acknowledge the gravity of the situation. His action drew a penalty flag.

Here's the video of Brown 'walking away' after picking the ball.

The incident kicked off a debate on whether the hit was clean and whether it deserved a flag. Despite the impact of the hit on Bryant, and the flag, many thought that the actions were unfair.

“If that was a broncos player it’s flags everywhere he hit his helmet first with his helmet before ever hitting the ball,” one user said.

“Montaric brown should be banned from the league after that hit," wrote another.

“If you’re Montaric Brown, you don’t take that shot on Pat Bryant with 30 seconds left up 2 scores. You just don’t. It was a clean hit, but come on, man,” added one.

Patt Bryant made five receptions for 42 yards in the game against the Broncos. Meanwhile, Brown completed 3 tackles and one assisted tackle.

Jaguars won the game 20-35.

Sean Payton Gives First Reaction To Injury

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton confirmed that the injury is serious, and he was taken to the hospital after being carted off the field at the end of Sunday's game. He did not have many details about what happened to the wide receiver, but said that he showed signs of movement while being taken away, which, he said, is a good sign.

“He’s got movement. That’s encouraging, Payton said. "I’ll get an update here probably in the next 15 minutes. But, he was moving his hands, and his legs. So, as we know more, we’ll let you know.”