Bo Nix heartbroken after Pat Bryant takes massive hit; Broncos get scary injury update

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars(AP) Pat Bryant injury news: Bo Nix was visibly shaken. He covered his face immediately after rookie Pat Bryant went down Pat Bryant injury news: Bo Nix was visibly shaken. He covered his face immediately after rookie Pat Bryant went down with a frightening injury towards the end of the Denver Broncos' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

What happened to Pat Bryant?

The play unfolded when Bo Nix zipped a pass over the middle to Bryant, who managed to secure the catch despite heavy traffic. Almost immediately, Jaguars defensive back Montaric Brown delivered a crushing hit, drawing a penalty flag but leaving Bryant motionless on the turf.

Medical staff quickly surrounded Bryant as officials discussed the call. Moments later, he was placed on a backboard and carted off the field.

Bo Nix emotional

The camera then panned to Nix, who appeared shaken after leading his receiver into the collision.

Bryant, a rookie who has earned meaningful snaps and trust in the Broncos’ offense, has shown flashes of being a potential difference-maker. For now, however, Denver’s focus shifts from football to his recovery, as the team waits for clarity on the extent of the injury.

Denver Broncos depth chart

Offense

QB: Bo Nix; Jarrett Stidham

RB: RJ Harvey; Tyler Badie; Jaleel McLaughlin; Cody Schrader

FB: Adam Prentice

WR: Marvin Mims Jr.; Troy Franklin

WR: Courtland Sutton; Pat Bryant; Lil’Jordan Humphrey

LT: Garett Bolles; Geron Christian

LG: Alex Palczewski; Calvin Throckmorton

C: Luke Wattenberg; Alex Forsyth

RG: Quinn Meinerz; Alex Palczewski

RT: Mike McGlinchey; Frank Crum

TE: Evan Engram; Adam Trautman; Nate Adkins

Defense

DE: Zach Allen; Jordan Jackson

NT: D.J. Jones; Malcolm Roach

DE: John Franklin-Myers; Eyioma Uwazurike; Sai’vion Jones

SLB: Jonathon Cooper; Jonah Elliss

WLB: Nik Bonitto; Dondrea Tillman; Que Robinson

ILB: Alex Singleton; Jordan Turner

ILB: Dre Greenlaw; Justin Strnad

LCB: Pat Surtain II; Jahdae Barron; Reese Taylor

RCB: Riley Moss; Kris Abrams-Draine

NCB: Ja’Quan McMillian; Jahdae Barron

S: Talanoa Hufanga; P.J. Locke; JL Skinner

S: Brandon Jones; Devon Key

Special Teams

PK: Wil Lutz

KO: Wil Lutz

P: Jeremy Crawshaw

H: Jeremy Crawshaw

LS: Mitchell Fraboni

KR: Marvin Mims Jr.; Jaleel McLaughlin; Tyler Badie

PR: Marvin Mims Jr.; Riley Moss