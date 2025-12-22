Bo Nix heartbroken after Pat Bryant takes massive hit; Broncos get scary injury update
Pat Bryant injury news: Bo Nix was visibly shaken. He covered his face immediately after rookie Pat Bryant went down
Pat Bryant injury news: Bo Nix was visibly shaken. He covered his face immediately after rookie Pat Bryant went down with a frightening injury towards the end of the Denver Broncos' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
What happened to Pat Bryant?
The play unfolded when Bo Nix zipped a pass over the middle to Bryant, who managed to secure the catch despite heavy traffic. Almost immediately, Jaguars defensive back Montaric Brown delivered a crushing hit, drawing a penalty flag but leaving Bryant motionless on the turf.
Medical staff quickly surrounded Bryant as officials discussed the call. Moments later, he was placed on a backboard and carted off the field.
Bo Nix emotional
The camera then panned to Nix, who appeared shaken after leading his receiver into the collision.
Bryant, a rookie who has earned meaningful snaps and trust in the Broncos’ offense, has shown flashes of being a potential difference-maker. For now, however, Denver’s focus shifts from football to his recovery, as the team waits for clarity on the extent of the injury.
Denver Broncos depth chart
Offense
QB: Bo Nix; Jarrett Stidham
RB: RJ Harvey; Tyler Badie; Jaleel McLaughlin; Cody Schrader
FB: Adam Prentice
WR: Marvin Mims Jr.; Troy Franklin
WR: Courtland Sutton; Pat Bryant; Lil’Jordan Humphrey
LT: Garett Bolles; Geron Christian
LG: Alex Palczewski; Calvin Throckmorton
C: Luke Wattenberg; Alex Forsyth
RG: Quinn Meinerz; Alex Palczewski
RT: Mike McGlinchey; Frank Crum
TE: Evan Engram; Adam Trautman; Nate Adkins
Defense
DE: Zach Allen; Jordan Jackson
NT: D.J. Jones; Malcolm Roach
DE: John Franklin-Myers; Eyioma Uwazurike; Sai’vion Jones
SLB: Jonathon Cooper; Jonah Elliss
WLB: Nik Bonitto; Dondrea Tillman; Que Robinson
ILB: Alex Singleton; Jordan Turner
ILB: Dre Greenlaw; Justin Strnad
LCB: Pat Surtain II; Jahdae Barron; Reese Taylor
RCB: Riley Moss; Kris Abrams-Draine
NCB: Ja’Quan McMillian; Jahdae Barron
S: Talanoa Hufanga; P.J. Locke; JL Skinner
S: Brandon Jones; Devon Key
Special Teams
PK: Wil Lutz
KO: Wil Lutz
P: Jeremy Crawshaw
H: Jeremy Crawshaw
LS: Mitchell Fraboni
KR: Marvin Mims Jr.; Jaleel McLaughlin; Tyler Badie
PR: Marvin Mims Jr.; Riley Moss
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.