Pat Bryant injury news: Scary scenes after Broncos WR hit vs Jaguars; ‘what happened?’

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (98) tackles Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) (AP) Pat Bryant injury update: A frightening moment unfolded late in Denver’s Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars Pat Bryant injury update: A frightening moment unfolded late in Denver’s Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars involving Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant. The injury occurred in the final minute of the game after Bryant absorbed a heavy hit over the middle while attempting to haul in a pass.

Bryant remained on the turf following the collision, prompting immediate concern from teammates and opponents alike. Players from both sidelines gathered nearby as medical staff attended to him on the field.

An update later confirmed the seriousness of the situation: Bryant was placed on a stretcher and transported off the field on a cart. The scene cast a somber tone over the closing moments of the contest, with hopes centered on his well-being.

Denver Broncos depth chart

Offense

QB: Bo Nix; Jarrett Stidham

RB: RJ Harvey; Tyler Badie; Jaleel McLaughlin; Cody Schrader

FB: Adam Prentice

WR: Marvin Mims Jr.; Troy Franklin

WR: Courtland Sutton; Pat Bryant; Lil’Jordan Humphrey

LT: Garett Bolles; Geron Christian

LG: Alex Palczewski; Calvin Throckmorton

C: Luke Wattenberg; Alex Forsyth

RG: Quinn Meinerz; Alex Palczewski

RT: Mike McGlinchey; Frank Crum

TE: Evan Engram; Adam Trautman; Nate Adkins

Defense

DE: Zach Allen; Jordan Jackson

NT: D.J. Jones; Malcolm Roach

DE: John Franklin-Myers; Eyioma Uwazurike; Sai’vion Jones

SLB: Jonathon Cooper; Jonah Elliss

WLB: Nik Bonitto; Dondrea Tillman; Que Robinson

ILB: Alex Singleton; Jordan Turner

ILB: Dre Greenlaw; Justin Strnad

LCB: Pat Surtain II; Jahdae Barron; Reese Taylor

RCB: Riley Moss; Kris Abrams-Draine

NCB: Ja’Quan McMillian; Jahdae Barron

S: Talanoa Hufanga; P.J. Locke; JL Skinner

S: Brandon Jones; Devon Key

Special Teams

PK: Wil Lutz

KO: Wil Lutz

P: Jeremy Crawshaw

H: Jeremy Crawshaw

LS: Mitchell Fraboni

KR: Marvin Mims Jr.; Jaleel McLaughlin; Tyler Badie

PR: Marvin Mims Jr.; Riley Moss