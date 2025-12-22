Pat Bryant injury news: Scary scenes after Broncos WR hit vs Jaguars; ‘what happened?’
Pat Bryant injury update: A frightening moment unfolded late in Denver’s Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars
Pat Bryant injury update: A frightening moment unfolded late in Denver’s Week 16 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars involving Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant. The injury occurred in the final minute of the game after Bryant absorbed a heavy hit over the middle while attempting to haul in a pass.
Bryant remained on the turf following the collision, prompting immediate concern from teammates and opponents alike. Players from both sidelines gathered nearby as medical staff attended to him on the field.
An update later confirmed the seriousness of the situation: Bryant was placed on a stretcher and transported off the field on a cart. The scene cast a somber tone over the closing moments of the contest, with hopes centered on his well-being.
