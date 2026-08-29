Patrick Mahomes injury update: Will Chiefs QB play in Week 1 of 2026 NFL season? Latest on his return

After a disappointing 2025-26, the Kansas City Chiefs were planning to start the 2026-27 NFL season with fresh Super Bowl ambition. But the setback has come in the form of their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Aug. 22. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

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Mahomes has not featured in any of the NFL preseason games for the Chiefs this season. He is recovering from a multifilament (ACL and LCL) injury. Ahead of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday night, Mahomes was seen warming up at Arrowhead Stadium. But the 30-year-old is not expected to suit up tonight.

As the preseason comes to an end this weekend, Chiefs fans are legitimately worried about the prospect of Patrick Mahomes potentially not starting in the team's Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos.

Will Patrick Mahomes Be Fit To Play On Week 1?

Patrick Mahomes suiting up for the Chiefs is a big topic of discussion, not just for Kansas fans, but for the NFL as a whole. There is so much buzz on Mahomes's potential return that Polymarket, a platform that allows users to place bets on real-life events, has a market on it.

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The fact that Patrick Mahomes has missed the entire preseason is itself a big concern for Chiefs fans. Even fantasy football players are not optimistic about Patrick Mahomes performing at his usual level if he returns in Week 1 against the Seahawks.

Patrick Mahomes Return: What Chiefs Admin Has Said

The Chiefs admin has not fixed a timeline for the return of their star quarterback. Mahomes has had a knee surgery after the ligament injury, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid maintains that his return is "day by day."

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Earlier this week, Pete Sweeney of the Kansas City Star reported that Adny Reid said Patrick Mahomes is "doing great." In fact, he has been with the team behind-the-scenes during the three weeks of preseason.

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Fans believe that his return his expected soon, as there are suggestions that keeping him away from the preseason was precautionary, as Mahomes himself had expressed his desire to play. He said in an interview that "he really wanted to play" but said that Chiefs staff "would not let me."

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"We’ll just see. I’m literally taking it day by day," Reid said. "There are no predictions here on anything. But if the doctors and the trainers and everybody that are involved with this give him an OK — and then most of all, if he feels like he can, then we’ll address that when we get there."

“But other than that, these other guys are playing quarterback and doing a nice job with it."