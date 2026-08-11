Patrick Mahomes injury update: Encouraging news emerges around Chiefs star ahead of preseason opener vs Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their NFL preseason campaign on Saturday when they face the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes provided a positive update on his rehabilitation. (AP Photo)

However, the Chiefs are highly unlikely to have their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes available for Saturday’s matchup, based on the latest update from head coach Andy Reid regarding his involvement in the preseason opener.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nevertheless, there is some encouraging news that has emerged this weekend surrounding the Chiefs’ No. 15.

Mahomes offers positive update

Mahomes provided a positive update on his rehabilitation. “It feels great, pushing every single day, trying to stack days together,” he said Saturday, reported Grant Gordon of NFL website.

“I feel like when you're tired, sometimes you don't even think about it. So, I'm trying to protect it, but at the same time, I’m trying to push it and get myself ready to go for the season," he added.

Mahomes has not appeared in a game since suffering a torn ACL and LCL on Dec. 14, 2025.

Despite the severity of the injury, the Chiefs quarterback received full clearance to take part in training camp practices earlier this summer and has continued to make notable progress in his recovery.

Preseason status uncertain

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The 30-year-old has regularly seen preseason action in August throughout his career, but that trend may not continue this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 30-year-old has regularly seen preseason action in August throughout his career, but that trend may not continue this year. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid indicated that "the percentages likely lean against" Mahomes taking the field against the Rams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 22 or the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 28.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes under fire over claims about their Kansas City steakhouse: All we know about 1587 lawsuit

Mahomes, meanwhile, acknowledged that his rehabilitation appears to be progressing faster than expected. "It definitely feels like it's going quick," he acknowledged about his recovery.

Mahomes eyes Week 1 return

The Chiefs reportedly "are fully expecting" Mahomes to be available for their Week 1 home matchup against AFC West rival Denver Broncos on Sept. 14. However, the quarterback has stopped short of making any firm commitment about playing in that contest.

Mahomes also explained how he is balancing caution with the demands of competitive practices.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"I forget about it sometime," the Chiefs quarterback said about his injury.

He further explained, “I try to be smart, like I said, but there's sometimes you get through camp, man, you're trying to compete, practices are long, and I mean, you want to win the rep.... So, it's about learning how to play with what I’ve got.”

Also read | Cade Mays injury update: Who will replace Lions center after wrist fracture, and when could he return?

The NFL quarterback said he feels capable of moving well and performing the tasks his recovery currently allows, while continuing to push himself so he can hopefully receive clearance to play in Week 1.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}