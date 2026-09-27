Patrick Mahomes injury update: Will he be fit for Week 4? Insider shares positive news ahead of Dolphins game

The Kansas City Chiefs have missed Patrick Mahomes for two weeks straight as the 2026-27 NFL season started. On Sunday, as the Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium today, it will be the third week the starting QB is out.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media on Sept. 20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

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Mahomes has been dealing with an ACL and LCL tear in his left knee since December 2025. He was cleared to take part in the training camps in July after months of post-surgery rehab. And with every passing week, he is closer to being fully fit again.

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On Sunday, the Chiefs Wire confirmed that Patrick Mahomes has been a full participant in the Chiefs' training camp this week as they prepared for the Dolphins. This suggests Mahomes very close to being a full participant on game days, too.

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{{^usCountry}} Those who are at the Chiefs' game against the Dolphins today in Miami were also reassured about a quick return for the two-time Super Bowl MVP. NFL Insiders and game day reporters inside the Hard Rock Stadium noticed that Mahomes was moving a lot more freely and the impact of the injury seemed almost invisible on him, even though he is still listed on the Chiefs' injury report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who are at the Chiefs' game against the Dolphins today in Miami were also reassured about a quick return for the two-time Super Bowl MVP. NFL Insiders and game day reporters inside the Hard Rock Stadium noticed that Mahomes was moving a lot more freely and the impact of the injury seemed almost invisible on him, even though he is still listed on the Chiefs' injury report. {{/usCountry}}

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NFL.com Insider Cameron Wolfe noticed just that as he observed Mahomes from the sidelines as he warmed up and worked out with the team before the Miami game.

"Patrick Mahomes gains more comfort and mobility every week returning from knee surgery," Wolfe wrote, sharing a video of the workout session. "Couldn’t even tell visually he had been hurt with how active he was in pregame workouts."

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Here's the video:

Mahomes On Chiefs Start To The Season

Despite Patrick Mahomes being absent, the Chiefs have had a spectacular start to the 2026-27 NFL season with two back-to-back wins. In Week 1, they saw off the Denver Broncos 31-10, followed by a close-call 33-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week. Needless to say, Mahomes has been pleased with how the Chiefs have fared, especially in his absence.

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“In this league, it’s week to week. One week they’re patting you on your back, and one week they’re telling you you’re terrible," Mahomes said, via a transcript released by Kansas City Chiefs. "I think all offseason we heard about how bad we were, and guys were super hungry and came in with that mentality, and I think that’s why we’ve had the success that we’ve had these first two weeks.”

“And it’s like, how can you keep that hunger? Now everybody’s saying we’re amazing and that we’re great, and it’s like we’ve got to keep the hunger that we’ve had this entire offseason.”

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