Paul Pierce says he has only $300K left in the bank after Fox Sports exit, seeks end to alimony: ‘I’m tapped out financially’
Paul Pierce says he is facing severe financial strain after his Fox Sports paycheck ended in August.
Retired NBA player Paul Pierce disclosed that he has exhausted his financial resources following his termination from Fox Sports. The former athlete revealed additional difficulties in meeting his legally mandated obligations to his former spouse and offspring.
Last year, Pierce hit headlines for the issues concerning his ex-partner. He also encountered significant criticism in October 2025 when he was taken into custody on suspicion of driving a vehicle under the influence.
Paul Pierce says he’s broke after Fox Sports firing
Pierce claimed that he is “tapped out” financially and can't keep up with his massive monthly obligations to his ex-wife and kids, reported TMZ.
According to court documentation, Pierce received monthly compensation of $119,000 from Fox Sports. However, his final payment was processed in August, leaving him with no current income stream.
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Pierce claims he's giving over around $28,000 a month for child support plus another $20,000 monthly in alimony. He asserts that his financial holdings consist solely of $300,000 in liquid bank assets and $3 million in real estate holdings.
On top of that, Pierce is dropping nearly $50,000 every month on expenses, which breaks down to about $10,000 for childcare, $5,000 on groceries, $7,000 dining out, $3,200 on utilities, $1,000 for clothes, $3,500 on fun stuff, and a bunch of other miscellaneous costs.
Paul Pierce seeks end to spousal support
Pierce seeks judicial intervention to terminate his spousal support obligations to his former wife, Princess Santiago, and has additionally requested that the court reject her petition for $50,000 in legal expenses and forensic accounting services.
Pierce's legal counsel submitted correspondence to the court asserting that the professional athlete would encounter “great difficulty” in meeting these expenses following his termination from Fox Sports. Furthermore, counsel emphasized that Pierce currently finds himself in severe financial distress and is experiencing considerable difficulty satisfying existing financial obligations.
This development follows a prior court determination issued in September 2026, which mandated that Pierce provide financial support to his former spouse. During that proceeding, Pierce's ex-spouse petitioned the court to increase child support payments, contending that he possessed sufficient financial resources to accommodate such increases.
Pierce, conversely, contested these assertions regarding his financial status and disputed the perception that he possessed wealth comparable to that of other individuals. He further informed the court that his former wife maintained independent income sources.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More