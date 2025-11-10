Paul Tagliabue net worth and salary earnings: How late ex-commissioner made his money

Paul Tagliabue, who served as the NFL commissioner for 17 years, died from heart failure on Sunday. During his time, he helped bring labor peace and riches to the football league, but was criticized for not taking stronger action on concussions. Paul Tagliabue was the commissioner after Pete Rozelle from 1989 to 2006.(AP)

The 84-year-old had developed Parkinson's disease. He was the commissioner after Pete Rozelle from 1989 to 2006. Current commissioner Roger Goodell succeeded Tagliabue. Here's a look at Paul Tagliabue's net worth and earnings.

Paul Tagliabue net worth and earnings

Paul Tagliabue's net worth as of 2025 is estimated to be around $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Even in retirement, he was making millions from NFL. NBC Sports reported that Tagliabue got $8.58 million in deferred compensation and retirement benefits for the fiscal year which ended March 31, 2011.

Meanwhile, Sports Business Journal reported that Tagliabue got over $10.3 million in his last fiscal year as NFL commissioner. This was up 8% over his pay in the prior 12-month period. He oversaw various new stadiums and negotiated television contracts, all of which added billions of dollars to NFL's coffers.

Speaking on his demise, successor Goodell said “Paul was the ultimate steward of the game — tall in stature, humble in presence and decisive in his loyalty to the NFL. I am forever grateful and proud to have Paul as my friend and mentor. I cherished the innumerable hours we spent together where he helped shape me as an executive but also as a man, husband and father.”

Who was Paul Tagliabue?

Tagliabue was born on Nov. 24, 1940, in Jersey City, New Jersey. He was the basketball team capatin at Georgetown. He graduated in 1962 as one of the school’s leading rebounders at the time. Besides, he was president of his class and a Rhodes scholar finalist.

Three years later, Tagliabue graduated from NYU Law School and took on work as a lawyer in the Defense Department. Then, he joined Covington & Burling. Eventually, he took over the NFL account, forming a close relationship with Rozelle and other NFL officials during a series of legal actions in the 1970s and 1980s.

(With AP inputs)