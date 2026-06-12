Phil Mickelson: Golfer ousted from golf club after alleged ‘inappropriate contact’ with woman; 5 things to know on probe

Renowned golfer Phil Mickelson has been banned from The Farms Golf Club located near San Diego following allegations of inappropriate contact with a female staff member, as reported by Golf Digest.

Phil Mickelson faces a ban from The Farms Golf Club amid allegations of misconduct. The club conducted an investigation and emphasizes its commitment to safety.(AFP)

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The incident in question reportedly occurred prior to Mickelson's scheduled round of golf at the venue this spring.

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Phil Mickelson: 5 things to know about accusations

As per Golf Digest's account, Mickelson allegedly approached the female employee in the clubhouse and engaged in “nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact with her.” The employee subsequently informed her supervisors about the incident while Mickelson was still on the course. Club officials promptly initiated a review and investigation, confronting Mickelson during his round, according to Golf Digest. Mickelson was instructed to leave the premises, and he complied before finishing his round. Both the employee and Mickelson chose not to comment to Golf Digest regarding the incident, but a representative for Mickelson issued a statement. “Any misunderstanding has been cleared up. Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf,” the statement said. The representative further noted that Mickelson did resign from the club.

Farms Golf Club issues statement without naming Mickelson

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{{^usCountry}} The Farms Golf Club also released a statement concerning the incident, although it did not refer to Mickelson by name. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Farms Golf Club also released a statement concerning the incident, although it did not refer to Mickelson by name. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct. All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously. Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct. All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously. Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The Farms conducts thorough reviews of all reported matters according to California Law and takes appropriate action when warranted, consistent with our commitment to integrity, excellence and accountability. To protect the safety and privacy of our staff and members, we are unable to speak further on this matter. We appreciate your understanding.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Farms conducts thorough reviews of all reported matters according to California Law and takes appropriate action when warranted, consistent with our commitment to integrity, excellence and accountability. To protect the safety and privacy of our staff and members, we are unable to speak further on this matter. We appreciate your understanding.” {{/usCountry}}

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Mickelson has not participated in golf for several months as he is dealing with a "family health matter."

Sheriff investigation

According to ESPN, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office looked into the allegation but found no evidence of an assault taking place.

The Sheriff’s Office further stated to ESPN that it would certainly conduct a more thorough investigation if additional evidence or information were to be provided.

Mickelson marriage

Mickelson has been married to his spouse Amy since 1996, and they have three children together.

It has been reported that Mickelson had played and practiced at The Farms Golf Club for many years prior to the alleged incident that took place this spring.

At 55 years old, he is a six-time major champion, with his most recent victory at the PGA Championship in 2021.

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Mickelson has been associated with LIV since 2022. Before that, he achieved three Masters victories, two PGA Championships, and one Open Championship while excelling on the PGA Tour.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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