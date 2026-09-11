Rams vs. 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground sparks ‘worst view’ backlash: ‘I’d be pissed’

Today’s Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is making NFL history, but some fans are paying more attention to the stadium than the action.

Rams vs 49ers at MCG sparks fan backlash as a viral seat-view video raises questions over distant and blocked sightlines.. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP) (AFP)

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The MCG is hosting the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia, with more than 100,000 people filling the famous venue.

However, a video showing the view from a fan’s first-row seat quickly sparked criticism. Because the MCG was built for cricket and Australian rules football, its huge oval shape leaves some spectators much farther from the NFL field than they would be at a football-specific stadium.

Deep Dive Why is the view from some front-row seats criticized during the Rams vs. 49ers game at the MCG? The view from some front-row seats is criticized because the Melbourne Cricket Ground's oval shape places fans over 50 yards away from the NFL field, making players appear small and obstructed. How does the capacity of Melbourne Cricket Ground compare to SoFi Stadium for the Rams vs. 49ers game? The Melbourne Cricket Ground can hold 100,024 spectators, making it larger than SoFi Stadium, which typically seats about 70,000 but can expand to accommodate special events up to 100,000. What are the weather conditions for the Rams vs. 49ers game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground? The weather in Melbourne on game day is expected to be cool and dry, with temperatures around 14-15°C (57-59°F), mostly sunny conditions, and no rain forecasted.

Also Read: Melbourne Cricket Ground capacity: Is MCG bigger than SoFi Stadium? Rams vs 49ers details

NFL fans mocks Melbourne Cricket Ground views during Rams vs 49ers

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{{^usCountry}} The video showed a large stretch of space between the stands and the NFL field, making the players look surprisingly small even from the first row. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video showed a large stretch of space between the stands and the NFL field, making the players look surprisingly small even from the first row. {{/usCountry}}

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Reports noted that some front-row seats are more than 50 yards from the field, while the busy NFL sidelines can make the view even harder.

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That turned into jokes from X users, with some questioning whether fans needed binoculars to enjoy the game.

One X user wrote, “Distance between the stands and field is very funny.” Another joked, “Imagine having 50 yard line seats and having the worst view.”

A third X user wrote, “Look at all that stuff blocking the view of the field. I'd be pissed.” Others were even more blunt, saying, “Probably should stop hosting football games in stadiums not built for it.”

Another X user joked that “the premium sideline view seats are provided with a telescope.”

The complaints do not change the scale of the event. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers have brought the NFL to a packed MCG for a landmark game, and the atmosphere has been praised by fans inside the stadium.

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Still, the viral seat-view video has given fans plenty to talk about beyond the Rams vs 49ers rivalry.

Also Read: 49ers vs Rams: What is the weather in Melbourne, Australia? Latest conditions at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (NFL Week 1, 2026)

Location and Time

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne (East Melbourne), Australia

Date/Time: Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 8:35 p.m. ET / 5:35 p.m. PT (10:35 a.m. AEST / local time on Friday, September 11 in Melbourne).

When and Where to Watch

National streaming (U.S. and most markets): Netflix (exclusive national stream).

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Local over-the-air TV: KNBC (Los Angeles market) and NBC Bay Area (San Francisco Bay Area).

Broadcast team: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Luke Kuechly (analyst), with sideline reporters Tom Pelissero and MJ Acosta-Ruiz; former referee Terry McAulay as rules analyst.

Also available in Australia on Seven Network (and the full experience including entertainment). Coverage of the broader Netflix Gameday often starts earlier.

National Anthem

Australian singer Cody Simpson performed the Australian national anthem, followed by American rock band Infinity Song, who performed the US national anthem. The cast of the musical A Beautiful Noise also performed “Sweet Caroline” during a game break.

Halftime Show

The Jonas Brothers (Nick, Joe, and Kevin) headline the halftime show.

Inactives / Injury Notes

Rams:

Out: Aaron Donald (rest/not traveling; returning from retirement but not available for Week 1).

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49ers:

Out: Alfred Collins (DT, torn patellar tendon; season-ending).

Questionable: James Thompson Jr. (DT, hamstring).

Important players

Rams (key contributors expected available): QB Matthew Stafford, WR Puka Nacua, WR Davante Adams, RB Kyren Williams, OLB/DE Myles Garrett (debut)

49ers (key contributors expected available): QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle, DE Nick Bosa, WR Mike Evans (newcomer), LB Fred Warner

On-Field Officials (Referee Crew)

Referee Alex Kemp’s crew:

Referee: Alex Kemp

Umpire: Brandon Ellison

Down Judge: Mike Carr

Line Judge: Rusty Baynes

Back Judge: Scott Helverson

Field Judge: Sean Petty

Side Judge: Jim Quirk