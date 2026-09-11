Melbourne Cricket Ground capacity: Is MCG bigger than SoFi Stadium? Rams vs 49ers details

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is holding more than 100,000 fans for the historic Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers matchup today. The stadium has an official capacity of 100,024, made up of about 95,000 seats and 5,000 standing spaces, according to the MCG. Fans arrive ahead of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on September 11, 2026. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP) (AFP)

The game marks the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Australia, giving the famous Melbourne venue a different kind of sporting event. The Week 1 matchup is being played on Friday, September 11, local time, with kickoff set for 10:35 am AEST.

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Is Melbourne Cricket Ground bigger than SoFi Stadium? The MCG is larger by its official capacity than SoFi Stadium's normal seating capacity. The Melbourne venue can hold 100,024 people, while SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams, seats about 70,000 for regular events. SoFi Stadium can be expanded to hold up to 100,000 people for special events, putting its maximum capacity close to that of the MCG.

That makes the Rams vs 49ers game an unusual NFL event. The Los Angeles Rams are playing outside their usual home venue, while the San Francisco 49ers are also appearing at the MCG for the first regular-season NFL game in Australia.