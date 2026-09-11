Melbourne Cricket Ground capacity: Is MCG bigger than SoFi Stadium? Rams vs 49ers details
The Melbourne Cricket Ground capacity adds to the excitement as the Los Angeles Rams face the San Francisco 49ers in historic Melbourne.
The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is holding more than 100,000 fans for the historic Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers matchup today. The stadium has an official capacity of 100,024, made up of about 95,000 seats and 5,000 standing spaces, according to the MCG.
The game marks the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Australia, giving the famous Melbourne venue a different kind of sporting event. The Week 1 matchup is being played on Friday, September 11, local time, with kickoff set for 10:35 am AEST.
Also Read: Rams vs 49ers halftime show: Who is performing in Australia today? Why were Jonas Brothers chosen?
Is Melbourne Cricket Ground bigger than SoFi Stadium?
The MCG is larger by its official capacity than SoFi Stadium's normal seating capacity. The Melbourne venue can hold 100,024 people, while SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams, seats about 70,000 for regular events. SoFi Stadium can be expanded to hold up to 100,000 people for special events, putting its maximum capacity close to that of the MCG.
That makes the Rams vs 49ers game an unusual NFL event. The Los Angeles Rams are playing outside their usual home venue, while the San Francisco 49ers are also appearing at the MCG for the first regular-season NFL game in Australia.
Depth chart
Here's the projected depth charts for the San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams Week 1 matchup:
San Francisco 49ers
Offense QB: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, Kurtis Rourke
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black, Jordan James
FB: Kyle Juszczyk
WR (L/X): Mike Evans, Demarcus Robinson
WR (R/Z): Deebo Samuel Sr., Jordan Watkins
WR (S/slot): De’Zhaun Stribling, Jacob Cowing
TE: George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell
LT: Trent Williams, Enrique Cruz Jr.
LG: Carver Willis, Connor Colby
C: Jake Brendel, Jarrett Patterson
RG: Dominick Puni
RT: Colton McKivitz, Vederian Lowe
Defense LDE: Keion White, Khalid Kareem
LDT: Osa Odighizuwa, C.J. West
RDT: C.J. West / Gracen Halton (Alfred Collins out; James Thompson Jr. also in mix)
RDE: Nick Bosa, Romello Height
WLB: Dre Greenlaw, Garret Wallow
MLB: Fred Warner, Tatum Bethune
SLB: Jaden Dugger / Luke Gifford
LCB: Renardo Green, Jack Jones
RCB: Deommodore Lenoir, Ephesians Prysock
NB: Upton Stout
SS: Malik Mustapha, Marques Sigle, Ashtyn Davis
FS: Ji’Ayir Brown, Siran Neal
Special Teams K: Eddy Piñeiro
P: Corliss Waitman
LS: Jon Weeks
PR/KR: Jacob Cowing / Deebo Samuel Sr. (and others)
Los Angeles Rams
Offense QB: Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, Ty Simpson
RB: Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers
WR (L/X): Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield
WR (R/Z): Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels
WR (S/slot): Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith
TE: Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen, Max Klare
LT: Alaric Jackson, David Quessenberry
LG: Steve Avila, Bill Murray / Beaux Limmer
C: Coleman Shelton, Dylan McMahon
RG: Kevin Dotson, Beaux Limmer
RT: Warren McClendon Jr.
Defense (note: Aaron Donald out) DE: Braden Fiske (starting in place of Aaron Donald), Tyler Davis
NT: Poona Ford, Ty Hamilton
DT: Kobie Turner, Ty Hamilton / others
LOLB: Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart
LILB: Nate Landman, Shaun Dolac / Grant Stuard
RILB: Omar Speights, Grant Stuard
ROLB: Myles Garrett, Desjuan Johnson
LCB: Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
RCB: Trent McDuffie
NB: Quentin Lake, Josh Wallace
SS: Kam Curl, Jaylen McCollough
FS: Kamren Kinchens, Tanner Ingle
Special Teams K: Harrison Mevis
P: Ethan Evans
LS: Joe Cardona
PR/KR: Xavier Smith / Jordan Whittington (and others)
Deep Dive
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More