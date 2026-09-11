Rams vs 49ers: Who is singing the national anthem today? Know about the Australian and US performers

Cody Simpson and Infinity Song will perform the national anthems before San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today, September 11.

The NFL Melbourne game features performances of both the Australian national anthem and U.S. national anthem before the 49ers-Rams matchup. (Cody Simpson/Instagram, Infinity Song/Instagram)

Simpson, an Australian singer, will perform Australia’s national anthem, while the U.S.-based rock band Infinity Song will sing the U.S. national anthem. The matchup is the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia and kicks off at 10:35 am AEST.

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The pregame music will also include “Sweet Caroline” from the cast of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, while the Jonas Brothers will headline halftime.

Who is singing the Australian national anthems today?

The NFL has chosen performers from both sides of the Pacific for the historic Melbourne game. Simpson represents Australia, while Infinity Song, a New York-based American sibling band, will perform for the U.S. before the game between the 49ers and Rams.

Simpson said: “As both a proud Aussie and proud Californian, I’m excited to be singing the Australian National Anthem at the upcoming first-ever regular season NFL game played on Australian soil. Growing up between Australia and the United States, I’ve followed the NFL for years and have also been to many sporting events at the iconic MCG, so I’m excited to witness and be a part of this unique spectacle. And to watch two epic California teams battle it out, including my local Los Angeles Rams! See you there.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Australian singer first became known internationally as a teenager after signing with Atlantic Records. He later returned to competitive swimming and represented Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games before returning to music. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Australian singer first became known internationally as a teenager after signing with Atlantic Records. He later returned to competitive swimming and represented Australia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games before returning to music. {{/usCountry}}

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Who is performing the U.S. national anthem today?

Infinity Song will follow Simpson with the U.S. national anthem. The band is made up of siblings Abraham, Angel, Israel and Momo Boyd and is known for its close vocal harmonies and mix of rock and other styles.

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The group has also stood out as a Black family band working in rock and pop. Momo Boyd recently spoke about her experience as a Black woman in music and the challenge of finding space in genres where Black artists have often been less visible. That background gives the group’s appearance at an NFL game an added cultural connection.

Infinity Song said: “It’s an incredible honor to perform the U.S. National Anthem as the 49ers and Rams take the field in Melbourne. The anthem is such an important part of the tradition and anticipation leading into a game, and there’s something really powerful about that moment before kickoff when an entire stadium comes together in song and celebration. We’re thrilled to be part of such a special day for the NFL and its fans in Australia.”

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What other music will be performed at the NFL Melbourne game?

The anthem performances are only part of the day’s entertainment. The cast of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, which is currently playing in Melbourne, will perform “Sweet Caroline” during a break in the game.

The Jonas Brothers will perform during halftime. Their appearance is part of the NFL’s larger international entertainment program for the 2026 season, which includes halftime shows across several countries.

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The game itself will see the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers make NFL history at the MCG as the league plays its first regular-season game on Australian soil.