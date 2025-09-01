Randal Kolo Muani heads to Tottenham on loan as PSG opens door for departure

Tottenham reached a loan agreement for Randal Kolo Muani, a forward for Paris Saint-Germain, on Deadline Day, The Standard reported. Randal Kolo Muani to fly to London for a medical (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

PSG has been willing to consider allowing Kolo Muani leave all summer, and Spurs have stepped in after talks with Juventus fell through over the weekend.

Kolo Muani to fly to London

The French forward will fly to London for a medical this afternoon.

According to The Athletic, the loan will not include an option or purchase obligation. The 31-cap France international has three years left on his PSG contract.

Dominic Solanke's injury troubles

Spurs laid eyes on Kolo Muani amid Dominic Solanke's injury problems. The England striker was sidelined for much of the preseason due to an ankle injury.

Kolo Muani's arrival offers backup in case Solanke's ankle injury turns out to be more serious. Solanke has received an injection and will continue to be evaluated throughout the international break.

Solanke came back from the bench against PSG, Burnley, and Manchester City. However, he was unable to play as his team lost 1-0 to Bournemouth on Saturday due to further ankle issues.

Richarlison started off the season as Thomas Frank's starting striker. However, the Brazilian has suffered from several injuries.

Ange Postecoglou wanted Kolo Muani

In January, Ange Postecoglou expressed interest in Kolo Muani, who later joined Juventus on loan. However, Postecoglou admitted that he did not believe Muani was interested in joining. “We were in (for him)… but did we get to the point where we thought he was coming to us? No.”

Kolo Muani cost PSG £77 million when he left Eintracht Frankfurt in September 2023. Muani netted eight goals in 16 Serie A games while on loan at Juventus the previous season.