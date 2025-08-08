Rashawn Slater patellar tendon tear: Chargers make last-minute roster decision; fans worry for Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers made a last-minute roster change, promoting Trey Pipkins III, after left tackle Rashawn Slater tore his patellar tendon and will miss the entire 2025 season. However, fans are now concerned for quarterback Justin Herbert, who will have to adjust his plays behind Pipkins, Zion Johnson, and Bradley Bozeman. Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater speaks during a press conference (AP)

“Rashawn Slater sustained a torn patellar tendon in today’s practice and will undergo surgery to repair the injury. He will miss the 2025 season and be placed on Injured Reserve,” LA Chargers confirmed on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Rashawn Slater was carted off during practice

Earlier on Thursday, Slater had to be taken away mid-way through training camp practice. The Athletic reported that several of his teammates huddled around him. It is unclear what exactly caused the injury.

Slater signed a four-year, $113 million contract extension with the Chargers recently.

Trey Pipkins III comes in

While, as per reports, the Chargers have chosen Trey Pipkins III as Slater's replacement, fans are concerned.

“I am numb. I can't believe we have to watch Trey Pipkins as a starting Tackle for the Chargers in 2025,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I can just see it now. Justin Herbert behind a line of Pipkins, Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman -- and he's going to get all the blame,” another person tweeted.

Pipkins, a versatile veteran with nearly 3,000 regular-season snaps at right tackle from 2022-2023, will likely shift to that position as soon as the team's preseason game next week. Rookie Joe Alt, the 2024 No 5 overall pick, moves from right to left tackle, a role he played at Notre Dame.

Ryan Nelson (LT) was also listed as a potential backup to Slater in the O-Line.