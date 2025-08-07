Rashawn Slater injury update: Chargers fear the worst after star LT carted off

Rashawn Slater was carted off during training camp practice on Thursday and the Los Angeles Chargers are fearing the worst - a potential season-ending ACL tear. While nothing is confirmed yet, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that ‘it appears to be a left leg injury’. Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) talks to a coach on the field during an NFL training camp Monday(AP)

Daniel Popper of The Athletic reported that the medical cart came out for Slater during practice. All his teammates were huddled around him as he was being escorted off the field. “Rashawn Slater is down at Chargers practice. Trainers out. Cart is out. Appears to be a left leg issue. He’s being carted inside. Teammates all coming up to hug,” Popper wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Chargers All Pro OT Rashawn Slater was carted off the field this morning. The team fears he has torn his ACL, which would sideline him for the remainder of the season,” one fan speculated on social media.

Drafted by the Chargers in the first round in 2021, Rashawn Slater has quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s top left tackles, earning two Pro Bowl selections in just four seasons. His standout performance was recently rewarded with a lucrative four-year, $114 million contract signed last month.

Prayers pour in for Rashawn Slater

After Slater was cated off, Chargers fans offered their prayers on social media.

"I hate this stuff. Prayers up for Slater that it's nothing serious," one fan wrote. "Season’s over it was fun while it lasted," another one tweeted.

"Hoping Rashawn Slater is OK," a third fan commented. "Hugs are never good in this situation. Please let me be wrong," a fourth one added.

The Los Angeles Chargers have not yet released an update on Slater's injury.