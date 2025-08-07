Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on LeBron James breaking his scoring record: ‘I wanted to lead…’

NBA history was rewritten when Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James overtook his former teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league’s all-time leading scorer with a fadeaway jumper. Despite losing out to the Oklahoma City Thunder that night, that particular regular-season game back in February 2023 caught attention. Recent comments by Jabbar on the events of that night have highlighted the moment once again. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) defends during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s reaction to LeBron James' all time scoring record

Surprisingly enough, Jabbar was there to witness the moment in person and gave James a standing ovation the moment he surpassed 38,387 points, as reported by The Sports Rush. In a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Jabbar spoke about the moment once again.

“LeBron has earned it. He’s worked hard. I mean, more power to him… You know,” the six-time MVP player remarked. “I didn’t really play to… uh, deal with records. I wanted to lead my team to the championship. I was fortunate enough to be on the winning team six times, and I was Finals MVP twice, and I’m satisfied with that,” he said as the crowd cheered him on.

The second part of his statement has made many wonder whether the famous rivalry between James and Jabbar is still prevalent. Although he did not directly dismiss James’s achievement, many viewed this as a difference in approach and perspective between the two.

LeBron and Jabbar's strained relationship

The strained tension between James and Jabbar has been spoken about for quite some time now. Although both players are legends who have led the same team during different eras, a difference in off-court attitude between the pair has always been evident.

It appears that Jabbar isn’t particularly a fan of the way James conducts himself off the court. His social media post showing Spiderman-pointing meme and “big balls” celebration after a clutch shot are reflections of this tension between the two.

“🤷🏾‍♂️ Help me out folks,” James had written in the caption.

“Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance and disrespect the other team on the court?” the Basketball Forever Facebook page reported Jabbar as having said in response to James’ “big balls” dance.

James, however, had clarified that matters were fine between the two NBA icons in a 2023 interview with NBA Today.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta