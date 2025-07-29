Aaron Judge loses bets shot at AL MVP award; Here’s a look at the top ten player options

New York Yankees player Aaron Judge was recently confirmed to have a right flexor strain injury, which put him on the non-injured list last week. In lieu of this sudden development, the top candidates in line to be named American League MVP have also changed. Injured Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees stands in the dugout during their game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Here’s a look at the top ten players in line to win the award as per their odds ratings:

Cal Raleigh (-115)

Given his recent prowess in leading this season with 40 home runs, Cal Raleigh has now overtaken Judge in ranks of probability to win the award. This puts him in line to break Barry Bonds’ season home run record as well. In addition, he is also playing catcher- one of the most difficult positions to cover on field.

Aaron Judge (-110)

Judge is batting .342 with 37 home runs and 85 RBIs. His elbow injury, however, has put things in a difficult position for him.

Tarik Skubal (+4000)

A 10-3 record, 2.09 ERA and 171 strikeouts, Tarik Skubal is arguably the most important player in AJ Hinch’s team. Although a pitcher’s frequency of play is relatively lower in comparison, this Detroit Tigers player managed to break the mould.

Jose Ramirez (+6000)

Batting .298 with 21 home runs and 56 RBIs, Jose Ramirez was the seventh All-Star selection this year and has been spearheading a strong season with the Cleveland Guardians.

Bobby Witt Jr (+8000)

One of the Kansas City Royals’ most crucial players, Bobby Witt Jr is batting .287 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Byron Buxton (+9000)

Byron Buxton is batting .282 with 23 home runs and 59 RBIs: a feat that earned him a return to the All-Star game.

Nick Kurtz (+10000)

Despite only making his league debut in April this year, Nick Kurtz is currently batting .309 with 23 home runs and 69 RBIs.

Riley Greene (+10000)

Having picked up his second All-Star selection in two years, Riley Greene is batting .274 with 25 homers and 80 RBIs.

Jeremy Pena (+15000)

Jeremy Pena is batting .322 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs.

Junior Caminero (+15000)

Following his debut in September 2023, Junior Caminero is batting .260 with 26 homers and 68 RBIs, besides securing his first All-Time selection this year.

