NBA Season 2025-26 to kick off in October: Know opening day details, key dates

The National Basketball Association has officially unveiled the full calendar for the 2025-26 season, highlighting key events, international games, and the much-anticipated Opening Night on October 21. The NBA 2025-26 season is set to be action-packed, featuring global matchups and a second edition of the Emirates NBA Cup. The NBA 2025-26 Season will kick off with opening game on October 21, 2025.(Representative Image/AP)

When will the NBA Season 2025-26 kick off?

The regular NBA season will begin on Tuesday, October 21 with a yet-to-be announced doubleheader between defending champion and top market matchup. Rosters must be finalized by October 20 at 5 pm ET with media days beginning September 23 for teams playing preseason games overseas.

NBA Season 2025-26: Global preseason tour

Before the NBA 2025-26 Season’s regular games officially tips off, several teams are set to participate in high-profile preseason events across the globe. Fans can look forward to Abu Dhabi Games on October 2 and October 4 which will feature New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Other events include:

Melbourne Series (October 3 & 5): Pelicans vs NBL teams

NBA Canada Series (October 6): Nuggets vs Raptors in Vancouver

China Games (October 10 & 12): Nets vs Suns in Macao

Emirates NBA Cup returns

The 2025-26 edition of the Emirates NBA Cup will feature group play from October 31 to November 28 followed by knockout rounds and the final in Las Vegas. The knockout rounds will begin with quarterfinals on December 9 and 10 followed by semifinals on December 13. The much-anticipated championship game will be held in Las Vegas on December 16.

All matches in this tournament will be streamed live on Prime Video.

Special international regular season games

As part of their global outreach, NBA will host regular season games internationally. On November 1, the Mexico City game will feature the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks. In 2026, the league will travel to Europe with Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies going against each other in Berlin on January 15 and again in London on January 18.

Key dates for the NBA Season 2025-26

Key dates for the NBA 2025-26 Season kick off with the opening of training camps starting September 24 for overseas teams and on September 29 for all other teams.

Other important dates of the regular NBA season 2025-26, which kicks off in October, include:

NBA Trade Deadline: February 5, 2026

NBA All-Star Weekend: February 13-15, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA

Regular Season Ends: April 12, 2026

Playoffs Begin: Mid-April 2026

FAQs

1. What day does the new NBA season start?

The 2025-26 NBA season begins on October 21, 2025.

2. What months are NBA basketball seasons?

The NBA season typically runs from October to April, followed by playoffs from mid-April to June.

3. Where are the NBA Finals in 2025?

The 2025 NBA Finals concluded in June with OKC and Indiana competing. Finals are hosted at the home arenas of the two finalists.

4. Who plays opening day in the NBA?

The Opening Night matchups are typically announced closer to the date and often feature marquee teams or Finals participants. The 2025-26 Opening Night matchups have not yet been announced.