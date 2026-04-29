Ravens turn to undrafted options after 11 picks in 2026 NFL draft; here are the free agents they picked so far

The Baltimore Ravens finished the 2026 NFL draft with a massive boost to their roster. They made 11 picks total across three draft days and their top-most pick came in the form of guard Olaivavega Ioane.

Ben Cleveland of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium on November 9.(Getty Images via AFP)

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However, reports suggest that the Ravens are not done yet. They are paying paid close attention to several undrafted free agents to further boost their roster ahead of the massive Week 1 of the NFL 2026-27 season.

Who all have been signed

The Ravens have already signed a host of undrafted free agents after the NFL draft concluded on April 25. Here's the full list.

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Matthew McDoom - CB, Cincinnati

Cortez Braham - WR, Memphis

Aaron Graves - DL, Iowa

Diego Pounds - OT, Ole Miss

Jahquez Robinson - S, Auburn

Silas Walters - S, Maiami (Ohio)

Dontae McMillan - RB, Eastern Michigan

Octavion Smith Jr. - WR, Maryland

Trevonte Sylvester - OT, Louisville

Ladarius Webb Jr. - S, Wake Forest

Joey Fagnano - QB, UConn

Nick Dawkins - C, Penn State

What's up with the players

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{{^usCountry}} Octavion Smith Jr., one of their best selections from the undrafted list, was a starter for the Terps during his senior season. He accumulated 43 receptions for 529 yards, averaging an impressive 12.3 yards per catch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Octavion Smith Jr., one of their best selections from the undrafted list, was a starter for the Terps during his senior season. He accumulated 43 receptions for 529 yards, averaging an impressive 12.3 yards per catch. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The player concluded his time in Maryland with 107 receptions, which places him among the top 20 all-time pass catchers in the program. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The player concluded his time in Maryland with 107 receptions, which places him among the top 20 all-time pass catchers in the program. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The seventh-year senior, Joey Fagnano played an offense. 28.8% of his attempts this season were at or behind the line of scrimmage. After 4 seasons and Maine, he moved to UConn before the 2023 season. 2025 was an impressive year for Fagnano. He recorded 3,448 passing yards and 28 touchdowns to only one interception. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The seventh-year senior, Joey Fagnano played an offense. 28.8% of his attempts this season were at or behind the line of scrimmage. After 4 seasons and Maine, he moved to UConn before the 2023 season. 2025 was an impressive year for Fagnano. He recorded 3,448 passing yards and 28 touchdowns to only one interception. {{/usCountry}}

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The former Penn state center Nick Dawkins was the team captain last year.

Previous Cincinnati CB Matthew McDoom started every regular season for his team, posting 50 catches and 100-yard pick stick.

Former Louisville OT Trevonte Sylvester also signed with the Ravens. The player had missed the first two games due to injury last year. He afterwards assumed the left tackle position on a permanent basis during the game against Miami, and he was awarded the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week award.

In 2025, Ty Pezza participated in all 10 games and led the Bears with 46 receptions, totaling 599 yards and seven touchdowns. He ranked fifth in the Ivy League with an average of 59.9 receiving yards per game.

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The Ravens also gave the undrafted QB Diego Pavia a minicamp tryout where he'll compete with UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano for a chance to make the training camp roster.

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