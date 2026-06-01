Raymond Berry cause of death: How did Hall of Fame wide receiver and Patriots coach die at 93?

Raymond Berry, the Hall of Fame wide receiver, has passed away at 93. He collaborated with Baltimore quarterback Johnny Unitas to form one of the NFL’s most remarkable passing duos and contributed to the Colts' triumph over the New York Giants in the legendary 1958 championship game

Hall of Fame receiver Raymond Berry has died at 93. He formed a historic passing duo with Johnny Unitas and coached the Patriots during Super Bowl XX(X@ProFootballHOF)

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Berry, who subsequently served as the head coach for the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XX, died on May 25, as reported by the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

His family released a statement stating that Berry died peacefully at his residence in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, surrounded by loved ones, including his wife of 65 years, Sally. However, the exact cause of his death was not revealed by the family despite his old age.

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{{^usCountry}} “In NFL history, there are only a handful of players who we can say truly changed the sport. Raymond Berry is one of the few names on that list,” Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon stated. “As a player during a historic era of Colts football, Raymond redefined the standard for what a wide receiver could and should be. … Simply put, not only was Raymond Berry one the greatest players in the history of the Colts, but he was one of the most influential and foundational players of the modern NFL.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In NFL history, there are only a handful of players who we can say truly changed the sport. Raymond Berry is one of the few names on that list,” Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon stated. “As a player during a historic era of Colts football, Raymond redefined the standard for what a wide receiver could and should be. … Simply put, not only was Raymond Berry one the greatest players in the history of the Colts, but he was one of the most influential and foundational players of the modern NFL.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Ravens referred to Berry as "a football icon" and stated that "his impact on Baltimore sports and the NFL will endure forever," in their announcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Ravens referred to Berry as "a football icon" and stated that "his impact on Baltimore sports and the NFL will endure forever," in their announcement. {{/usCountry}}

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Raymond Berry: A look at his stunning career

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Berry had a distinguished career in the NFL, spanning 13 seasons exclusively with the Colts. He earned Pro Bowl honors six times and led the league on three occasions in both receptions and receiving yards, as well as twice in touchdown receptions. Additionally, he was recognized as a member of the NFL's 100 all-time team, and the Colts honored him by retiring his jersey number 82. Furthermore, he is also celebrated as a member of the Baltimore Ravens' Ring of Honor.

After concluding his playing career and spending 14 seasons as an assistant coach at both the NFL and collegiate levels, Berry was appointed as the head coach of the New England Patriots in 1984. The following season, he led the wild-card Patriots to Super Bowl XX, where they were defeated by the Chicago Bears.

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As a player, the split end is perhaps best remembered for his remarkable performance in "The Greatest Game Ever Played" -- the 1958 NFL Championship Game, which is often regarded as the catalyst for the NFL's surge in popularity. Berry recorded 12 receptions -- a championship game record that remained unbroken until 2014 -- totaling 178 yards and a touchdown as the Colts triumphed over the New York Giants 23-17 in the inaugural sudden-death game in NFL history.

He secured his second NFL championship the subsequent season with the Colts. During that year, he led the NFL in receptions (66), receiving yards (959), and receiving touchdowns (14) -- making him one of only six players to achieve this feat in a single season.

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In an era less conducive to passing, Berry established a formidable rapport with Unitas. Competing in a 12-game schedule, Berry caught 74 passes for 1,298 yards in 1960. That season, only three other NFL players surpassed 50 receptions.

Drafted as a future selection by the Colts in the 20th round of the 1954 draft after amassing just 33 receptions in three seasons at SMU, Berry concluded his NFL career in 1967 with a then-record 631 receptions for 9,275 yards, 68 touchdowns, and -- a testament to his reliability -- only one fumble.

When did Berry leave football?

Berry departed from football in 1981 following his dismissal by the Patriots, where he served as an assistant coach. However, three seasons later, after New England terminated Ron Meyer midseason, Berry was appointed as the head coach. He remained in this position until his dismissal after the 1989 season, achieving an overall record of 48 wins and 39 losses, along with securing one AFC championship.

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"It was a great six years for me," Berry stated to ESPN in 2008. "I had some really great players, and you really enjoy coaching talent like that. And I still have New England fans to this day come up and talk about how much they enjoyed those years. Nice to have satisfied customers."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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